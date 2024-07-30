Hisense PX3-PRO: World's First XBOX-Certified Ultra Short Throw Projector

Hisense PX3-PRO provides the ultimate Xbox gaming experience

SUWANEE, GEORGIA, U.S.A, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hisense, a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, has announced the Hisense Laser Cinema PX3-PRO as the world’s first ultra short throw projector with “Designed for Xbox Limited Series” certification. This certification ensures the PX3-PRO provides the ultimate Xbox gaming experience with seamless compatibility, plug-and-play convenience, and features tailored specifically for Xbox gameplay.

The PX3-PRO delivers a highly immersive gaming experience with its adjustable 80-150 inch display at 4K resolution, certified for Dolby Vision™ and IMAX Enhanced. Gamers can reduce the resolution to 2K for a faster refresh rate up to 240Hz, ideal for fast-paced action games. The projector also features MEMC technology for processing response times under 6 microseconds, ensuring smooth, lag-free gaming. The Auto-Low Latency Mode (ALLM) detects when the Xbox console is powered on and optimizes the projector settings automatically, minimizing input lag for an enhanced gaming experience.

The PX3-PRO is equipped with 50-watt front-firing Harman Kardon speakers, delivering premium sound quality through Dolby Atmos technology, immersing players in their gaming environments. The advanced projector also supports zero harmful blue light emissions and reflective imaging technology, providing a visually rich experience without causing eye strain, making it ideal for extended gaming or binge-watching sessions.

Hisense’s Laser Display technology in the PX3-PRO employs TriChroma Triple Laser Light, utilizing red, green, and blue lasers to create an extensive color gamut and lifelike viewing experience. The projector’s 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness and 3,000:1 native contrast ensure clear and vibrant images even in bright ambient light conditions. Movie enthusiasts can enjoy Filmmaker Mode, endorsed by renowned directors, which presents images as intended without post-processing.

The PX3-PRO’s ultra short throw design offers versatility for various room setups. With its ability to project a 100-inch image from just 21.6cm away, it maximizes space while providing a true cinematic experience. The projector supports IMAX Enhanced, delivering expanded aspect ratios for a blockbuster experience at home.

In addition to its gaming prowess, the PX3-PRO is also a versatile home entertainment solution. Its compatibility with various streaming services and smart home integration makes it a central hub for all multimedia needs. Whether watching the latest movies, streaming TV shows, or engaging in family gaming nights, the PX3-PRO enhances every viewing experience with its advanced features and superior image quality.

Hisense’s commitment to innovation and quality is further demonstrated by its impressive portfolio of over 2,500 patent applications in laser technology. This dedication to technological advancement ensures that the PX3-PRO remains at the forefront of home entertainment solutions. The projector’s ability to produce 110% of the BT.2020 color specifications offers viewers a color range wider than what is required for HDR, making every viewing session vivid and true-to-life.

The projector also includes practical features for daily use. Its low-profile design and ultra short throw capability allow it to be placed close to the wall, saving space and making it suitable for various room sizes. Additionally, the PX3-PRO’s user-friendly interface and smart home compatibility make it an accessible and convenient addition to any home entertainment setup.