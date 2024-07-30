Annual general meeting 2024

All Law Society members are invited to attend our annual general meeting (AGM) on 9 October 2024, either in person at the Law Society offices in London or online.

If you’re on the roll of solicitors, you’re automatically a member of the Law Society.

The timing of the AGM will be confirmed in September.

What to expect on the day

At the meeting:

the 2023 AGM minutes will be approved

the minutes of the special general meeting held on 23 July 2024 will be approved

newly elected Council members take their seats

the Council’s annual report will be received

the accounts signed by the auditors will be approved

business introduced by Council will be discussed

any appropriate motions will be tabled

At the beginning of the AGM, newly elected and re-elected Council members will take their seats.

Elected and re-elected Council members

You can see the full list of successful candidates below:

Matt Aleksic: Central London

Sangita Manek: Central London

Gareth Jones: Criminal Defence*

Claire Logan: Cumbria and North Lancashire

Richard Adams: Devon and Somerset

Peter Watson-Lee: Dorset

Karen Dovaston: Essex

Jeremy Myers: Liverpool

Jeffrey Lewis: Manchester

Mark Davies: Mid and West Wales

Guy Goodings: North East

Rosemin Keshvani: North East London

Phillip Horsfield: Yorkshire and Humberside

Lubna Shuja: Sole Practitioner

Reanne Anthony: Junior Lawyers (0 to 6 years' PQE)

Lauren Basham: Junior Lawyers (0 to 6 years' PQE)

Sophia Hanif: Junior Lawyers (0 to 6 years' PQE)

Fatma Marque Janneh: Junior Lawyers (0 to 6 years' PQE)

Bethany Walker: Junior Lawyers (0 to 6 years' PQE)

Martin Whitehorn: Junior Lawyers (0 to 6 years' PQE)

Louise Duckett: 6 to 12 years' PQE

Uchechukwu Osemeke: 6 to 12 years' PQE

No candidate was appointed for Lincolnshire or Warwickshire and Worcestershire**. Under bye-law 64(1), local law societies will be asked to nominate a candidate.

*Casual vacancy until October 2026.

**Casual vacancy until October 2025.

How to get involved

30 or more Law Society members, or the president and secretary of a local law society, may give written notice of a motion to be moved at the AGM.

This can be accompanied by a statement of up to 1,000 words.

Any motion must relate in substance to a matter affecting the affairs of the Law Society or the solicitors’ profession.

The deadline to submit notice of a motion is 5pm on Wednesday 28 August 2024.

Notice must be sent by email at governance@lawsociety.org.uk or by post to:

Chief executive

The Law Society’s Hall

113 Chancery Lane

London

WC2A 1PL

Next steps

The final notice of the AGM will be published by Wednesday 11 September 2024. This will confirm the timing and how to register to attend.