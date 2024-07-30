NATION’S CAPITAL WELCOMES SABIN HOWARD’S MAMMOTH MEMORIAL - A SOLDIER’S JOURNEY

Master Sculptor Sabin Howard announces completion and installation of A Soldier’s Journey, the centerpiece of the National WWI Memorial in Washington, D.C.

A Soldier's Journey is a movie in bronze, telling the story of the hero's journey.” — Sabin Howard

KENT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Sculptor Sabin Howard and his team announce the completion and installation of A Soldier’s Journey, the soul and centerpiece of the National WWI Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Illumination Ceremony takes place September 13, 2024.

Widely known as America’s Michelangelo, Howard has worked non-stop for nearly a decade to design, create, and sculpt this 38-figure, 25 ton sculpture. This immense frieze will stand 150 yards from the White House.

Taking over 12,000 photographs in his studio and rendering those photos into 28 iterations, Howard spent 700+ hours drawing the final design. He took the drawing to New Zealand to create the first 3-D model. He found Pangolin-Editions Foundry and Steve Russell Studios in Stroud, UK to create the final model that passed commission approvals.

Called the “best sculptor in the world,” Howard sculpted the 60' long, 10' high relief for four and a half years, sending the finished clay figures to Pangolin for casting in bronze.

