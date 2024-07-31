Simplifying Cybersecurity for SMBs: Join BluSapphire's Live Webinar, August 7, 2024, at 1 PM ET
This webinar designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to strengthen their cybersecurity posture without breaking the bank.
We will provide actionable insights to protect your business from cyber threats, to deal with the sophisticated threats that are targeting them today.”GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluSapphire is excited to announce a live webinar designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to strengthen their cybersecurity posture without breaking the bank. This insightful event will take place on August 7, 2024, at 1 PM ET.
In an era where cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, SMBs are often prime targets due to their limited resources and defenses. This webinar will demystify cybersecurity, providing practical and cost-effective strategies to protect your business from cyber-attacks.
“By attending this webinar, we will provide actionable insights and practical tools to protect your business from cyber threats,” explained Kiran Kumar Vangaveti, Cybersecurity Innovator and CEO at BluSapphire. “You will also have the opportunity to ask questions and get personalized advice. We are focusing this on small and medium businesses to enable them to deal with the sophisticated threats that are targeting them today.”
The agenda will cover:
-- Understanding Cyber Threats
-- Overview of common cyber threats targeting SMBs:
-- Phishing attacks
-- Ransomware
-- Malware
-- Insider threats
We will also cover case studies of recent cyber-attacks on SMBs and the impact of these threats on businesses (financial, reputational, operational).
This webinar is designed for small and medium-sized business owners, IT and cybersecurity managers and their staff and those interested in improving their cybersecurity knowledge and skills.
For more information and to register, please visit https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/2c0b9106-66e3-4648-b7d1-5f87b542ad7f@0c373dea-8414-48fd-88e4-fd91c6f2a150.
