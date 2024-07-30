Virtru Launches Secure Share for Google Drive, Enhancing Data Protection for External Collaboration

Data-Centric Security Provider’s New Versatile Chrome Add-On Complements Zendesk and Confluence Integrations

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru today announced the launch of Virtru Secure Share for Google Drive, an innovative solution that addresses the security concerns of IT leaders while facilitating seamless external collaboration.



Google Drive, while essential for many to bolster productivity, can pose risks due to its open sharing capabilities. Virtru Secure Share for Google Drive offers a secure, controlled, and auditable way to share encrypted files directly from Google Drive without granting unnecessary access to external collaborators. This enables users to securely share Google Drive files externally, while ensuring that sensitive and proprietary information remains secure, supporting regulatory compliance obligations.

Additionally, Virtru Secure Share for Google Drive users can safely share files too large to send via email. With cloud-native file sharing up to 15 GB per file, teams can leverage the add-on to share information through photos, video files, documents, spreadsheets, and more.

“With Virtru Secure Share for Google Drive, IT teams no longer need to choose between collaboration or data protection,” said John Ackerly, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtru. “We’re now offering a simple Chrome add-on that allows you to continue utilizing Google Drive without sacrificing security, which is the best case scenario for admins and end-users alike, and serves as another step towards building a more secure world.”

Virtru Secure Share Protects Data Beyond Google Drive

This solution is the latest in a suite of collaborative file-sharing tools from the data-centric security provider, which also includes Virtru Secure Share for Zendesk and Virtru Secure Share for Confluence.

Virtru’s Zendesk integration allows for customer service and support teams to streamline the collection of sensitive files from directly within the Zendesk application. This solution can be installed through the Zendesk Marketplace .

“Between Virtru’s email security and the Virtru Secure Share integration for Zendesk, our most common and highest-volume collaboration workflows can remain secure," said Jill Emerson, System Administrator and Member at Team Rehabilitation Physical Therapy .

Virtru Secure Share for Confluence enhances secure collaboration in Atlassian Confluence by allowing users to encrypt specific text blocks, ensuring sensitive information is protected while controlling who can access it. This tool enables content owners to update access settings anytime, providing confidence in sharing content without compromising sensitive data. Virtru Secure Share for Confluence is available to download in the Atlassian Marketplace .

