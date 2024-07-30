Electrification Startup Treehouse Launches Blitzz Live Video Support for EV Charging Installation

Treehouse uses video and augmented reality (AR) in place of site visits for electrification projects

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blitzz , the app-free mobile video platform for remote customer support, today announced that Treehouse , an AI-enabled electrical contractor that delivers turnkey installations for electrification products like EV chargers and home batteries, will use its live video support technology to conduct virtual site visits for their customers.



Treehouse is committed to accelerating the decarbonization of the places we live and work by simplifying electrification. This work typically requires in-person site visits to scope a project and gather information such as electrical panel photos and wire run possibilities. These in-person visits can be time consuming, expensive, and extend the time it takes to complete a project. With Blitzz, Treehouse can seamlessly obtain the information they need virtually for many projects, providing a more efficient customer experience.

Using Blitzz’s app-free video support software, Treehouse simply sends a link via SMS text message to a customer. Once clicked, the Treehouse team can instantly see through the customer’s smartphone camera to capture the images and video they need to efficiently scope a project. They can identify critical project inputs like electrical panels, model numbers, and ideal install placement, and collaborate via an interactive video call without the customer needing to download a third-party app.

"The addition of Blitzz complements Treehouse’s software-driven approach to electrification,” said Catherine Langford, Head of Sales Operations at Treehouse. “Blitzz has helped Treehouse provide a convenient and delightful experience for customers interested in home electrification. With Blitzz, our team can scope complex installations over video, further reducing the need for on-site visits."

Over the past five months, Treehouse has successfully integrated Blitzz's innovative video support technology to enhance customer interactions and streamline operations.

Blitzz provides the following benefits for Treehouse and its customers:

Virtual video calls allow Treehouse to scope electrification projects efficiently and ultimately complete installations more quickly for customers. Customer experience: Live video enhances the customer experience with real-time human interactions.

Video support has doubled customer conversion rates compared to traditional methods. Lower operating costs: Video support reduces the need for in-person site visits and reduces operational expenditures for Treehouse.

“We're excited to add our remote video support to Treehouse’s outstanding customer service," said Rama Sreenivasan, Founder and CEO of Blitzz. "Blitzz streamlines the process for both customers and the Treehouse team, reducing the need for time-consuming site visits and ensuring customers are supported quickly and efficiently."

For more information about Blitzz, visit www.blitzz.co .

For more information about Treehouse, visit www.treehouse.pro .

About Blitzz

Blitzz is an ingenious app-free way to let remote technicians and support agents troubleshoot problems by seeing through an onsite smartphone camera: The technician or support agent texts a link, the customer clicks it, and then both are looking through the camera together. Blitzz helps companies save time and money by empowering customer support, field service and sales teams to get technical troubleshooting, inspection, audits, insurance claims, maintenance, and more done faster and safer. It facilitates millions of minutes of video monthly across a range of industries, including telecommunications, automotive, construction, power and utilities, insurance, and more. For more information about Blitzz, visit www.blitzz.co .

About Treehouse

Treehouse is a new kind of electrical contractor for the 21st century. They are on a mission to accelerate the decarbonization of the places we live and work by simplifying electrification. Treehouse’s transparent pricing and turnkey, technology-enabled installation process make it fast, easy and delightful to install electrification products like EV chargers, home batteries, induction stoves, and heat pumps.

Media Contact:

Sergut Dejene

sergut@propllr.com