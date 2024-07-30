$54M to Support the Second Avenue Subway Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State will provide $54 million in state resources to support the Second Avenue Subway expansion project that would extend the Second Avenue line to 125th Street in East Harlem. The capital funding provided to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will be earmarked towards the utility relocation contract (“Contract 1”) for Phase 2 of the expansion project, which will deliver subway service to residents of East Harlem, one of the most transit-dependent neighborhoods in New York City. With this funding support identified by Governor Hochul from the State, the MTA can immediately proceed with the work to relocate utility lines along Second Avenue and nearby streets, putting the project in position to advance as scheduled while broader funding issues are resolved. This action will not impact MTA Capital Program State of Good Repair projects that are prioritized or currently underway.

“I have been committed to the Second Avenue Subway since the day I took office, and we will deliver this project for the people of East Harlem and the millions of riders who will use it every day," Governor Hochul said. “When I announced the pause on implementing congestion pricing, I directed my team to think creatively about how to keep these generational investments moving forward. Now, we are committing the funds needed to continue the utility relocation contract, the first step to building this transformational project to meet the needs of everyday New Yorkers.”

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “We are grateful the Governor was able to identify new funds to advance the utility relocation project along Second Avenue without impacting funding available for State of Good Repair investments. Advancing that utility work now – while congestion pricing is on pause – puts MTA in a position to keep the overall Second Avenue Subway Phase 2 project on schedule while Albany resolves how to fund the $15 billion outstanding for the MTA’s 2020-24 Capital Program.”

Second Avenue Subway Phase 2

The second phase of the project will extend Q train service from 96th Street north on Second Avenue to 125th Street and then west on 125th Street to Park Avenue, approximately 1.5 miles in total. There will be three new stations at 106th Street, 116th Street and 125th Street, and a direct passenger connection with the existing 125th Street subway station on the Lexington Avenue subway line. Phase 2 will also feature an entrance at Park Avenue to allow convenient transfers to the Metro-North Railroad 125th Street Station.

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “Second Avenue Subway Phase II is the most impactful transit equity project in the nation, and it will have a tremendous positive impact on the residents of East Harlem and all New Yorkers. I am appreciative of Governor Hochul for furthering her commitment to Second Avenue Subway by allocating more than $50 million in state funding to ensure this critical support for the project continues. We have made significant progress to date and the benefits this expansion will have, once completed, will be transformative in my district and across New York City—connecting East Harlem to the rest of the world.”