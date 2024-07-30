Stronger action to identify victims and protect the most vulnerable needed, say OSCE leaders on world anti-trafficking day

VALLETTA/VIENNA/WARSAW, 30 July 2024 – Marking World Day against Trafficking in Persons, OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Matteo Mecacci and OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings Kari Johnstone underscored the need to strengthen collaborative efforts to identify victims of human trafficking and prevent exploitation of the most vulnerable, particularly children.

Over the last two decades, the number of identified child victims of human trafficking has grown, with children now accounting for nearly one-third of all identified victims. Emerging forms of trafficking, such as forced criminality and forced begging, have contributed to this increase, and pose a threat to existing systems of identification and protection.

"The global scourge of trafficking in persons persists, exacerbated by crises and conflict,” stated the OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister Ian Borg. “It preys on the most vulnerable, as starkly demonstrated by Russia’s war against Ukraine, which has heightened the trafficking risk for women and children. The fight against trafficking in persons is a thematic priority for Malta’s OSCE Chairpersonship, reflecting our conviction that our collective action can make a real difference. With its unique and comprehensive approach to security, the OSCE is well-placed to tackle this heinous threat to human security."

“The first step in protecting vulnerable persons, in particular children, is early and accurate identification,” said OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid. “The OSCE, through its work on technology facilitated trafficking and financial investigations is helping to give States the tools necessary to adapt to new forms of trafficking and quickly identify the crime and its victims. Training stakeholders across the anti-trafficking ecosystem, including first line responders, on how to spot the signs of human trafficking and place victims within protection systems.”

“Human trafficking is a scourge that targets people who are already highly vulnerable,” said Matteo Mecacci, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). “To be more effective in combating this terrible crime, we need the unique perspectives and professional expertise of survivors, as these are vital not just to fight trafficking, but to promote the rights of victims and restore their dignity. By working together, we can address new trends in exploitation and work towards eradicating human trafficking,” said Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Matteo Mecacci.

“Proactively identifying and protecting victims is critical,” said OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings Kari Johnstone. “Victims of trafficking who are coerced into committing crimes are too often mistakenly prosecuted as criminals rather than being recognized as victims themselves. It is a grave injustice to mistake the victim for the criminal. Let’s stop punishing trafficking victims. Our laws must include a clear, mandatory non-punishment principle for trafficking victims, applicable to all related crimes and to all victims, including children.”

The OSCE’s efforts to combat human trafficking, led by the Office of the Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, bring to bear the expertise across the OSCE Secretariat, ODIHR, and field operations to develop and refine national and regional anti-trafficking responses on protection, prevention, and prosecution.

Recognising the importance of ethical survivor inclusion in all anti-trafficking efforts, ODIHR is publishing a ''Guidance on establishing and maintaining National Survivors of Trafficking Advisory Councils" today. This guide showcases practical tools and recommended standards to set up advisory bodies of lived experience experts, ensuring their expertise and proposals are integrated into government anti-trafficking policy.

Find out more about the OSCE’s anti-trafficking work here: https://www.osce.org/combating-human-trafficking.