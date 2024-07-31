ProHance at Zinnov Confluence 2024

Zinnov Confluence 2024 unveils groundbreaking insights on productivity, featuring prominent leaders and industry experts.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past nearly two decades, the Zinnov Confluence series has evolved into one of the biggest global platforms where technology and business leaders gather to exchange insights and shape the future technology landscape.

Ankur Dhingra, CEO of ProHance - the new age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform was a speaker at the 2024 edition of Zinnov Confluence that was held recently and included key aspects of Global Talent and Technology, and how India is well-poised to engineer a 10X future. The event provided a platform for insightful discussions on the future of work and the impact of technology on business productivity.

Ankur spoke during a coffee chat that was moderated by Amita Goyal, Partner at Zinnov. The session also featured a prominent figure from a leading private equity firm. The panel discussion was titled "The Multiplier Effect: Mindsets that Propel Value Creation." The discussion explored leadership mindsets that unlock hidden potential and drive exponential growth within investment portfolios. The chat addressed the aspects of what value creation means and the panelists spoke of their experience on how to generate high value and what are some of the common mistakes companies make in the value creation journey and the ways to overcome them.

“Participating in Confluence 2024 was an opportunity to share our vision and collaborate with other industry leaders who are equally passionate about innovation and productivity,” said Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance. The discussions at Confluence 2024 underscored the critical role of technology in shaping the future of work.

