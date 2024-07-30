MEC Xolile Nqatha commends police officers on alleged cash-in-transit heist robbers at Kwakom  Village, Keiskamahoek

Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha commends police officers who swoop on alleged cash-in-transit heist robbers at a house in Kwakom Village, Keiskamahoek

The Eastern Cape Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has commended members of SAPS who swooped on alleged cash-in-transit heist robbers at a house in kwaKom Village in Keiskamahoek. The police were following up on the cash-in-transit heist executed in the early hours of Monday (29th of July 2024) on the N6 road between East London and Komani.

Upon their arrival at the House in kwaKom Village, police were met with shots fired at them by the suspects. Subsequently, a shootout ensued, and five suspects were fatally wounded. All SAPS members sustained no injuries during the shootout.

MEC Nqatha has lauded members of SAPS for their work in “safeguarding the rule of law”. The Hon MEC has commended members of SAPS for their bravery in not surrendering to criminals who have become increasingly brazen and disdainful.

In the house, police have also discovered rifles, Magazines, Explosives, and bags full of money.

Makhaya Komisa

Cell: 066 3818259

Mike Msebi

Cell: 0823017699