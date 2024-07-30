Rdcthera Releases RDC Development Services to Drive Forward Drug Research and Development

Rdcthera announced today the release of its revolutionary RDC development services aimed at expediting the bioconjugation drug development process.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rdcthera, an expert in radionuclide drug conjugate design, conjugation, and analysis, announced today the release of its revolutionary RDC development services aimed at expediting the bioconjugation drug development process and driving forward scientific advancements in the field of healthcare.

RDC is a bifunctional radiopharmaceutical with two essential parts, including a radionuclide and a targeting molecule. As a novel radiopharmaceutical, RDC is approved to be applied in various utilizes of many types of cancers, such as breast cancer, brain cancer, and neuroendocrine cancer. However, the development of RDC drugs presents unique challenges that require specialized knowledge and expertise, which includes the understanding of the complex interactions between the radioactive components of the drug and the targeted cancer cells, as well as ensuring the safety and efficacy of the candidate drugs.

With Rdcthera’s RDC development services, biotechnology companies can now access a comprehensive suite of services tailored to support bioconjugation drug development. In addition to the screening and synthesis of radionuclides, chelator, linker, and RDC delivery parts, experts from Rdcthera can conjugate radionuclides with antibodies, small molecules, as well as peptides according to clients’ requirements. Its expert team enables the conjugation reaction conditions, including pH, temperature, and concentration, for optimal results. From designing and synthesizing bioconjugates to conducting preclinical studies, Rdcthera will provide unparalleled support at every stage of the development process.

“Bioconjugation holds immense promise for drug research and development, and our services are designed to accelerate the development of novel bioconjugation drugs while ensuring their safety and efficacy,” said the business development manager at Rdcthera. “Our team of experts is dedicated to leading to the creation of life-saving therapies for patients around the world.”

The RDC development services are now available to pharmaceutical companies and research institutions looking for premium quality and cost-effective services for their bioconjugation drug development programs. By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and industry best practices, Rdcthera is able to offer solutions that drive innovation and progress in drug research and development.

About Rdcthera

Rdcthera specializes in radionuclide drug conjugate (RDC) design, conjugation, and analysis, with the backing of an extensive library of radionuclides, chelators, and linkers. Its expertise lies in the design of targeting molecules, allowing Rdcthera to offer tailored RDC services to meet customers’ specific needs. Clients’ satisfaction is Rdcthera’s top priority.