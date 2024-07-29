H.R. 5736, FAIR Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 * *

Revenues 0 * *

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 * *

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 1,389 not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? No

Contains private-sector mandate? No

The bill would Require law enforcement agencies within the Department of Justice (DOJ) to record all interviews of U.S. citizens who are suspected of committing a crime

Require DOJ to preserve recordings for 10 years after an investigation or final court proceeding is completed

Prevent information obtained in unrecorded interviews from being used as evidence in a court proceeding

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Hiring additional personnel to upload, maintain, and review recordings and facilitate sharing of evidence as part of the discovery process

Procuring body-worn cameras and associated hardware and software for recording and storing data