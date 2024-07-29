H.R. 5736, FAIR Act
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
*
*
Revenues
0
*
*
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
*
*
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
1,389
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
No
The bill would
- Require law enforcement agencies within the Department of Justice (DOJ) to record all interviews of U.S. citizens who are suspected of committing a crime
- Require DOJ to preserve recordings for 10 years after an investigation or final court proceeding is completed
- Prevent information obtained in unrecorded interviews from being used as evidence in a court proceeding
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Hiring additional personnel to upload, maintain, and review recordings and facilitate sharing of evidence as part of the discovery process
- Procuring body-worn cameras and associated hardware and software for recording and storing data
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Predicting how DOJ would implement the bill
- Projecting the bill’s effects on the number, duration, and complexity of charges pursued for litigation