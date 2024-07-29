Submit Release
H.R. 5736, FAIR Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

*

*

Revenues

0

*

*

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

*

*

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

1,389

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

The bill would
  • Require law enforcement agencies within the Department of Justice (DOJ) to record all interviews of U.S. citizens who are suspected of committing a crime
  • Require DOJ to preserve recordings for 10 years after an investigation or final court proceeding is completed
  • Prevent information obtained in unrecorded interviews from being used as evidence in a court proceeding
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Hiring additional personnel to upload, maintain, and review recordings and facilitate sharing of evidence as part of the discovery process
  • Procuring body-worn cameras and associated hardware and software for recording and storing data
Areas of significant uncertainty include
  • Predicting how DOJ would implement the bill
  • Projecting the bill’s effects on the number, duration, and complexity of charges pursued for litigation

