ValueX2 Empowers HR and Marketing Professionals with Agile Methodologies: Leading the Way in Business Agility

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ValueX2, a leading global agility training and consulting provider, announces its continued commitment to empowering HR and marketing professionals with agile methodologies. ValueX2 provides agility certifications accredited through ICAgile, SAFe and Scrum.org. Its 'Agility in HR' and 'Agility in Marketing' certifications accredited by ICAgile are popular across the globe. With successful deliveries of these certifications, ValueX2 is in the league of the best five companies worldwide that have embraced the culture of speeding up agility in the HR and marketing departments.Strengthening its further development based on the tradition of innovation and accomplishments, ValueX2 recently commemorated its second membership anniversary with ICAgile. The much-commended Agility in HR training program registered and verified both by CPD and ICAgile has helped reshape the ways of working of HR personnel and encouraged them to cultivate and leverage the lean-agile mindset.ValueX2’s Mission Empowering with ICAgile Certifications:Opposing the traditional mindset, ValueX2 has gone a long way in progressing the concepts of agile education by majorly concentrating on ICAgile courses. This focus is indeed illustrative of the organisation’s dedication to offering the best possible training that enables one to work with the newest agile practices. That’s why the membership in ICAgile within the past two years has become a turning point for ValueX2 and shows that the organisation is growing and leading in the field. The most trending is Agility in HR, a CPD and ICAgile accredited course that increases the competencies of working HR professionals and champions constructive change by embedding agility into the setting.In addition, ValueX2 guarantees proper staff training in SAFe and Scrum.org certifications. An array of training sessions have been designed with much detail to solve some of the challenges that may be experienced by the HR and Marketing departments including; communication problems, slow market adaption and team cohesiveness. Feedback from ValueX2’s clients indicated that the adoption of agile methodologies has paved the way to deliver projects 30% faster and also improved inter-team communication by 25%.Likewise, the positive customer reviews on agility certification training provided by agility experts like Bhavna Tandon and Sagar Jivani indicated how the training sessions helped professionals boost the efficiency of their various business processes, cutting down on the time taken to get value to their customers and acting as a competitive strategy. In this regard, by adopting these agile frameworks, learners found it easier to enhance the productivity of the organisational flow of tasks, reduce burndown, increase the visibility of work and prioritize value-delivering projects, thus creating a culture that supports innovation.These courses are carefully developed to ensure that HR and marketing personnel acquire adequate competence and relevant knowledge to manage current business conditions. These agile methodologies, thus, if adopted, offer the opportunity for professionals in the field to increase the level of business agility, optimise processes and enhance the performance of organisations.Global Reach and Client Success:It thus comes as no surprise that ValueX2 serves clients across the globe proving that it has mastered its operations and has been able to earn the confidence of many global clients.Participation in Retrain Expo 2024:As part of its ongoing mission to foster business agility, ValueX2 is set to participate in the upcoming Retrain Expo 2024 that will be held in London Excel on 13th -14th November. This prestigious event will provide an opportunity for ValueX2 to engage with professionals seeking to upskill for future-proof careers. The expo will also serve as a platform for showcasing ValueX2's expertise in training HR like Learning and Development professionals, HR Recruitment professionals, Marketing professionals, HR business partners etc., leading to developing an agile mindset, helping organisations achieve sustainable business agility in an ever-evolving market landscape.About ValueX2:ValueX2 is a leading provider of agile training and consulting services, dedicated to empowering organisations and professionals. By offering a diverse range of courses accredited by ICAgile, SAFe, and Scrum.org, ValueX2 equips tech, HR, marketing, business professionals as well as entrepreneurs, and many others with the tools and knowledge necessary to excel in an agile environment. The company's objective is to help organisations achieve business agility, driving innovation and efficiency in the workplace.