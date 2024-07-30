Xion Global Forges Strategic Integration with Axelar and Squid to Unify Cross-Chain Payments
Xion Global announces a strategic integration with Axelar, the Web3 interoperability platform, and Squid, the provider of seamless cross-chain solutions.
This integration advances global financial tech, merging traditional payments with blockchain," said Fig, Co-founder of Squid. Our partnership with Xion Global will drive Web3 payments adoption.”JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xion Global PTY LTD, a leading multi-chain Web3 crypto payments gateway, today announced a groundbreaking strategic integration with Axelar, the Web3 interoperability platform, and Squid, the provider of seamless cross-chain solutions. This strategic integration aims to revolutionize the South African and global payments landscape by enabling users to make secure and instant crypto payments across multiple blockchains.
Unlocking Seamless Cross-Chain Transactions
This strategic integration positions Xion Global at the forefront of cross-chain payments innovation. By integrating Squid's APIs into their multi-chain payments infrastructure, Xion Global has significantly expanded its crypto payment options, settlement liquidity, and overall blockchain network support. Squid's technology leverages the power of Axelar, the leading cross-chain layer and interoperability platform.
Together, Squid and Axelar act as the bridge between traditional finance and blockchain payment rails, enabling Xion Global to facilitate seamless and secure crypto payments across various blockchains. This integration paves the way for a more unified and secure financial ecosystem, empowering businesses to tap into a wider customer base and offering users unparalleled flexibility in their crypto payments.
The next phases in the roadmap are mapped out for multi-chain payment rollouts at all associated payment service providers:
Phase 1 - corporate client exchange API. This provides Xion Global’s PSP clients with the ability to off-ramp via an associated exchange provider using a stablecoin of choice
Phase 2 - integrating Squid’s APIs into Xion Global’s multi-chain payments API to expand both evm and non-evm networks.
Forget about interacting with bridging solutions via frontend platforms and now focus on using Xion Global APIs that can do the work for you. Gasless, fast and interoperability at its finest.
Benefits for Businesses and Users
This collaboration unlocks a multitude of benefits for both businesses and users:
Enhanced User Experience: Users will gain the flexibility to pay with their preferred cryptocurrencies, irrespective of the blockchain they utilize. Squid's user-centric interface ensures a streamlined cross-chain transaction process.
Expanded Market Reach: Businesses can tap into a wider customer base by accepting payments across various blockchains. This fosters greater market exposure and eliminates limitations associated with single-chain restrictions.
Increased Efficiency: Transactions are facilitated swiftly and securely through Axelar's robust interoperability infrastructure. This translates to faster settlement times and a more efficient payment experience for all parties involved.
Simplified Multi-Chain Payments: The phased rollout of multi-chain payment options for all associated payment service providers (PSPs) signifies Xion Global's commitment to providing businesses and users with a future-proof payment solution that embraces the full potential of blockchain technology.
A Vision for a Unified Future
"We are thrilled to integrate Axelar and Squid to usher in a new era of borderless crypto payments," said Aeryn Quarmby, COO of Xion Global. "By connecting these technologies, we are paving the way for a more inclusive and interconnected financial ecosystem."
Xion Global, Axelar, and Squid are built with a shared vision: to create a future where crypto payments are seamless, secure, and universally accessible. We are committed to empowering businesses to unlock a world of borderless transactions while equipping users with unparalleled flexibility and control over their crypto finances.
About Axelar
Axelar is the Web3 interoperability platform, delivering the shortest path to scale: an open stack to connect all blockchains. Adopters include Uniswap, Microsoft and dozens of natively multichain startups, building applications to reach all blockchain users at once – 10X as many active users as the leading Web3 application environment. Axelar supports smart contracts on a cross-chain layer that is open, scalable and secure. Backers include Binance, Coinbase, Dragonfly, Galaxy and Polychain. Learn more: axelar.network.
About Squid
Squid creates a seamless and efficient way to access anything in crypto. We offer the products and the tools to empower both developers and end-users from onboarding and integration to ongoing participation across chains. Squid users can seamlessly move, swap, buy, stake, mint, and deposit their assets across all major chains in 1-click, all from one place. Through our API, SDK, and front-end tools, developers can easily use Squid to onboard users from any ecosystem and create scalable, seamless user experiences for anyone with a crypto wallet.
About Xion Global
Xion Global is a multi-chain Web3 crypto payments gateway. Makin’ it easy to accept and send crypto payments, reward customers with cashback and build loyalty. As a preeminent payments infrastructure provider for Web3 payments, Xion is dedicated to delivering superior decentralized payment solutions to businesses and users globally.
Empowering Businesses for Success
This alliance cements Xion Global's position as a frontrunner in shaping the future of payments, both in South Africa and globally. Businesses can now capitalize on the combined strengths of Xion Global, Axelar, and Squid to unlock a broader spectrum of payment options, optimize operational efficiency, and elevate customer satisfaction.
