PHILIPPINES, July 30 - Press Release

July 30, 2024 Cayetanos call for probe into PhilHealth fund transfers Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano are calling for an investigation into the transfer of excess funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to the Bureau of Treasury. In Resolution No. 1092 filed on July 30, the sibling senators sought to confirm whether or not the transfer complies with legal requirements. They also stressed the need to guarantee that the P20-billion fund transfer does not undermine PhilHealth's capacity to provide essential and affordable health care, especially to the most vulnerable Filipinos. "In light of the various deficiencies and challenges in PhilHealth's programs, it is critical to ensure that the transfer of funds does not further compromise PhilHealth's ability to deliver on its mandate of providing comprehensive and affordable health care to its members, particularly the marginalized and vulnerable members of society, and does not violate existing laws," the senators noted in the resolution. Chaired by Senator Pia Cayetano, the Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations, commonly known as the Blue Ribbon Committee, will begin hearings in August. The issue began on February 27, 2024 when the Department of Finance (DOF) issued Circular 003-2024 directing the DOF to collect excess funds from the government-owned or controlled corporations by reviewing and adjusting their reserve funds, as specified in the General Appropriations Act for FY 2024. In justifying the legality of the fund transfer, the DOF released a statement saying the unused government subsidies "are not part of PhilHealth's reserve funds, nor income that is being restricted by the Universal Health Care Act." The Department also said the move was approved by the PhilHealth board. However, many health advocates and medical groups argue that this transfer could violate laws meant to ensure surplus funds enhance health care services. The Cayetanos said more than 35 medical groups urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. "to order the return of the P89.9 billion in unused funds to PhilHealth, emphasizing that the fund should be used to meet the health care needs of the underprivileged." They added that the objectives of the Universal Health Care Law to "ensure that all Filipinos are guaranteed equitable access to quality and affordable health care goods and services, and protected against financial risk" have not been fully realized. As chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee, Senator Pia said this issue demands transparency to the public. "We follow the law that this is only for the use of PhilHealth, to fund additional programs and services... Like the health advocates, I'm very concerned. I don't want the funds for healthcare to be slashed or reduced," she said. Magkapatid na Cayetano, nanawagan ng imbestigasyon sa PhilHealth fund transfers Nananawagan sina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano ng imbestigasyon sa paglilipat ng sobrang pondo mula sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) papunta sa Bureau of Treasury. Sa Resolution No. 1092 na inihain ng magkapatid na senador nitong July 30, hinangad nilang kumpirmahin kung ang paglipat ay alinsunod sa batas o hindi. Binigyang diin din nila ang pagsisigurado na ang P20 bilyong fund transfer ay hindi nakakasira sa kapasidad ng PhilHealth na magbigay ng esensyal at abot-kayang pangangalagang pangkalusugan, lalo na sa mga mahihirap na Pilipino. "In light of the various deficiencies and challenges in PhilHealth's programs, it is critical to ensure that the transfer of funds does not further compromise PhilHealth's ability to deliver on its mandate of providing comprehensive and affordable health care to its members, particularly the marginalized and vulnerable members of society, and does not violate existing laws," sulat ng mga senador sa resolusyon. Bilang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations, na karaniwang kilala bilang Blue Ribbon Committee, sisimulan ni Senador Pia ang mga pagdinig sa buwan ng Agosto. Nagsimula ang isyu noong Pebrero 27, 2024 nang ang Department of Finance (DOF) ay naglabas ng Circular 003-2024 na nag-uutos ng pangongolekta ng labis na pondo mula sa mga korporasyong pag-aari o kontrolado ng gobyerno sa pamamagitan ng pagrepaso at pagsasaayos ng kanilang mga reserbang pondo, gaya ng tinukoy sa General Appropriations Act para sa FY 2024. Sa pagbibigay-linaw sa legalidad ng paglilipat ng pondo, naglabas ang DOF ng pahayag na nagsasabing ang hindi nagamit na subsidiya ng gobyerno ay hindi bahagi ng reserbang pondo ng PhilHealth, o kita na pinaghihigpitan ng Universal Health Care Act. Sinabi rin ng DOF na ang hakbang ay inaprubahan ng PhilHealth board. Gayunpaman, maraming health advocates at medical groups ang nangangatuwiran na ang paglipat na ito ay maaaring lumabag sa mga batas na nilalayong tiyakin na ang mga sobrang pondo ay magpapahusay sa mga serbisyo sa pangangalagang pangkalusugan. Sinabi ng mga Cayetano na mahigit 35 medical groups ang humimok kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na isautos ang pagbabalik ng P89.9 billion unused funds sa PhilHealth. Anila, dapat gamitin ang pondo para sa kalusugan ng mga mahihirap. Idinagdag nila na hanggang ngayon at hindi pa naisasakatuparan ang layunin ng Universal Health Care Law na siguraduhin na lahat ng FIlipino ay may access sa dekalidad at murang pangangalagang pangkalusugan. Bilang Blue Ribbon Committee chair, sinabi ni Senador Pia na ang isyu na ito ay nangangailangan ng transparency sa publiko. "We follow the law that this is only for the use of PhilHealth, to fund additional programs and services... Like the health advocates, I'm very concerned. I don't want the funds for healthcare to be slashed or reduced," aniya.