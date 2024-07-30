Commercial Networks Limited Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Commercial Networks Limited, an award-winning managed service provider based in Staffordshire.

This partnership will help Commercial Networks’ clients protect their email identities from being stolen and used for fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate. Their clients’ email domains will be fortified through EasyDMARC's robust email authentication.

With phishing attacks being the most common type of cyberattack, email security becomes of paramount importance to businesses of all sizes. According to the UK's Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2023, 79% of UK businesses faced phishing attacks in the past year (GOV.UK), leading to data breaches, ransomware infections, and financial losses.

In response, Commercial Networks has adopted a proactive strategy to ensure the security of its clients' email domains and safeguard their sensitive data.

“We are excited to announce that Commercial Networks has partnered with EasyDMARC. To be able to offer our clients secure and reliable email, this partnership will allow us access to a great set of tools. We aim to make email a more secure form of communication with fewer spam emails arriving in people's inboxes,” said Mat Deaville, Commercial Networks Founder & Managing Director.

"We are thrilled to welcome Commercial Networks to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Commercial Networks

Commercial Networks is an award-winning Business IT and Telecoms Provider with a strong emphasis on cybersecurity. Their mission is to deliver secure Managed IT Services that ensure business continuity for clients in Staffordshire and across the UK. With over 12 years of experience in the ever-evolving IT industry, Commercial Networks is dedicated to streamlining IT operations for businesses of all sizes across various industries. They offer a comprehensive suite of bespoke IT support services, including business VoIP systems, business connectivity solutions, IT security, data backup and recovery solutions, M365, and more.

As a jargon-free IT provider, Commercial Networks prides itself on helping clients understand their IT infrastructure and the changes implemented. They work alongside clients, allowing them to focus on running their business while managing their IT needs, ensuring systems operate seamlessly.

www.cnltd.co.uk

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.

www.easydmarc.com