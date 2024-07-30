Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Prepares for Surge in Travel Demand for Esports World Cup 2024 Event in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global esports phenomenon is set to reach new heights with the Esports World Cup 2024, and Saudi Arabia is poised to become the epicenter of this digital spectacle. As the leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, WINGIE is closely monitoring the unprecedented surge in travel demand expected for this mega-event.



Saudi Arabia Hosts Landmark Event

The Esports World Cup 2024 promises to be a landmark event, uniting millions of passionate fans worldwide to witness the ultimate showdown of esports talent. With Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision to become a global hub for sports and entertainment, the country is the perfect stage for this extraordinary competition.

Organized by the Esports World Cup Foundation and held in Riyadh from July 4th to August 24th, the event will feature 22 events across 21 esports titles, including popular games like Dota 2, Valorant, and PUBG Mobile.

The tournament structure includes regional qualifiers, group stages, and playoffs. Beyond the competition, attendees can enjoy gaming zones, meet and greets with esports stars, live entertainment, and an expo area. Additionally, the New Global Sport Conference (NGSC 2024) will discuss the future of esports and gaming.

WINGIE expects a significant increase in bookings for flights as fans flock to Saudi Arabia to experience the electrifying atmosphere of the Esports World Cup. Our team is committed to providing exceptional travel solutions and ensuring a seamless journey for all visitors.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide a seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

Contact: marketing@wingie.com