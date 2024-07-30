Architectural Services Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2024-2030: Aedas, Gensler, HKS
The Global Architectural Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Architectural Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Global Architectural Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as AECOM (United States), Aedas (China), DP Architects Pte Ltd (Singapore), Foster + Partners (United Kingdom), Gensler (United States), HKS Inc. (United States), PCL Constructors Inc. (Canada), HDR (United States), HOK (United States), IBI Group (Canada), Jacobs Engineering Group (United States), NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD (Japan), PERKINS&WILL (United States), Perkins Eastman (United States), Stantec (Canada).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Architectural Services market to witness a CAGR of 5.35% during forecast period of 2024-2030.
Definition
The architectural services market encompasses the industry involved in providing professional design and planning services for building projects and other structures. This market includes firms and professionals who offer services such as architectural design, drafting, project management, construction supervision, and urban planning. These services are essential for residential, commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure projects. The market caters to clients ranging from individual homeowners to large corporations and government entities.
Global Architectural Services Market Breakdown by Service Type (Architectural Advisory Services, Engineering Services, Interior Design Services, Urban Planning Services, Others) by End User (Education,, Government, Residential, Others) by Building Type (New Construction, Renovation/Remodeling, Historic Preservation, Adaptive Reuse) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Architectural Services Market Opportunity
• advancements in technology and demographic shifts
Architectural Services Market Driver
• building information modeling and urbanization
SWOT Analysis on Global Architectural Services Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Architectural Services
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Global Architectural Services Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Architectural Advisory Services, Engineering Services, Interior Design Services, Urban Planning Services, Others] in 2024
Global Architectural Services Market by Application/End Users [Education,, Government, Residential, Others]
Global Architectural Services Sales and Growth Rate (2024-2030)
Global Architectural Services Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Global Architectural Services (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
