Global Microbial API Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microbial API market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $58.19 billion in 2023 to $62.90 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for drugs, an increase in the focus of government on healthcare and pharmaceuticals, an increased need to meet nutritional requirements, sustainability and cost-efficiency, and a rise in demand for biological drugs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The microbial API market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $86.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing applications in the pharmaceutical industry, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, increasing health care expenditure, increasing access to advanced medical infrastructure, increasing infections and antibiotic resistance.

Growth Driver Of The Microbial API Market

The rising prevalence of chronic conditions is expected to propel the growth of the microbial API market going forward. A chronic condition is a long-lasting health condition or disease that is persistent or otherwise long-lasting in its effects. Chronic conditions are rising due to a combination of factors, including aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, environmental changes, and increased detection and diagnosis of diseases. Microbial APIs are increasingly employed in the management of chronic conditions, leveraging their therapeutic properties derived from microorganisms to develop effective treatments.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the microbial API market include BASF SE, Merck& Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eli Lilly And Company.

Major companies operating in the microbial API market are developing novel API products, such as excipients, to enhance drug efficacy, improve formulation stability, and meet regulatory standards. Excipients are substances formulated alongside the active ingredient of medication to serve various purposes, such as stabilization, bulking up formulations, enhancing therapeutic properties, and aiding in manufacturing.

Microbial API Market Segments:

1) By Type: Antibody, Peptide, Protein, Small Molecule, Vaccine

2) By Host: Mammalian, Bacterial, Fungal

3) By Site: In-House, Outsourced

4) By Molecule: Innovative, Generic

5) By End-Use: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the microbial API market in 2023. The regions covered in the microbial API market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Microbial API Market Definition

Microbial APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) are pharmaceutical compounds produced using microbial fermentation processes. It is produced by growing microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, or yeast and extracting the desired compound.

