Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa commend ACSA for restoring services at Cape Town International Airport

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and the Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have commended the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) for working tirelessly to restore full power to the main airfield at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) on Monday, 29 July 2024.

ACSA responded swiftly to a power failure that caused a blackout on some of the critical circuits on the airport’s main airfield on Sunday evening. As a result of this intervention, the runway lights and navigational aids were returned to service by 01:00 am on Monday, 29 July 2024.

While some airlines were negatively impacted during the repair window, flights had to be redirected to other airports for safety purposes.

The Minister has instructed ACSA to provide details on the cause of the outage and to present a sustainable solution to prevent the recurrence of such an event.

The Minister and Deputy Minister have expressed their appreciation to the traveling public for their patience during the inconvenience caused by this outage.

