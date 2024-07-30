Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market to Reach $239.71 billion, Globally, by 2032 | GEODIS, KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market

By end-use industry, the dairy and frozen dessert segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry, rising number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector fuel the Europe cold chain logistics market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in penetration of the e-commerce industry, increasing number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector drive the 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. On the other hand, poor infrastructure & standardization, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in use of IT solutions & automated software for cold chain logistics, cost cutting and lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system, and RFID technologies for cold chain applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

.𝐆𝐄𝐎𝐃𝐈𝐒, 𝐊𝐔𝐄𝐇𝐍𝐄 + 𝐍𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐋 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐆, .𝐍𝐎𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐌 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒, 𝐃𝐄𝐔𝐓𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐆 (𝐃𝐇𝐋 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏), 𝐃𝐒𝐕 (𝐃𝐒𝐕 𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐀), 𝐀𝐆𝐑𝐎 𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐌𝐒𝐂 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐘, 𝐊𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐄𝐑, 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐁𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐆

The European chilled cold chain logistics industry has seen several developments in recent years, including the adoption of innovative technologies to improve supply chain visibility and efficiency. In addition, there has been a shift toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly cold chain practices, such as the use of alternative fuels and the reduction of food waste. Moreover, there is surge in demand for end-to-end cold chain solutions, including last-mile delivery services, which creates opportunities for companies that can provide comprehensive services. Rise in demand for fruits & vegetables, bakery products, and other segments have boosted the demand for chilled temperature type transportation in the cold chain logistics market.

The Europe seed and flower cold chain logistic market has witnessed significant growth due to the increase in demand for fresh and high-quality flowers and plants. In addition, 25% of the flowers sold in the EU are imported from outside of the region, mainly from Kenya, Ecuador, and Ethiopia. Throughout this journey, flowers are maintained under stable conditions at the right temperature (2-4 degree Celsius) to keep their fragrance intact and fresh for up to 3 weeks. The rise in demand for customized gifts and farming products boost the demand for the cold chain logistics market.

Based on end use industry, the meat and sea food segment contributed to around one-third of the total market revenue in 2015, and is expected to lead the trail by 2025. Simultaneously, the dairy and frozen desserts segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2020 to 2025.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Germany held the major share in 2015, holding more than one-fifths of the total market. At the same time, the market across France would showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.3% by 2025. The other regions studied in the report include UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe.

Furthermore, according to Zero Waste Europe Report 2020, an estimated 88 million tons of food is wasted each year in the EU, which is about 20% of the total food produced in the EU. A simple way to reduce food waste and carbon emissions is through the development of cold chain technologies. Furthermore, the health of humans is impacted by the lack of reliable food cold chains that maintain the value of nutrients, safety, and quality of food products. To keep fresh food, reduce food waste, or to keep temperature-sensitive products at their ideal temperature and environment from source to destination, a food cold chain system is used, which is an integrated temperature-controlled food transportation and distribution system. Aggregators, farmers, processors, distributors, manufacturers, and consumers, all need to be held accountable for the complex system's various moving and static components.

In addition, as time and temperature are crucial factors in post-harvest management, the food cold chain is an important component of any supply chain for perishable foods. Many agricultural products, for instance, degrade at the same pace in an hour at a high temperature of 25°C as they do in a week at a low temperature of 1°C. This creates demand for cold chain logistics to improve food shelf life, which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the market.

