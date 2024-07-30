GenBio Partners with Patent Attorney Michael P. Burns, Esq. to spearhead its IP program

GenBio Inc.

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenBio, a leading biotechnology company, is pleased to announce the signing of an engagement contract with Michael P. Burns, Esq. This partnership marks a significant step for GenBio as they continue to expand their patent portfolio and protect their innovative drug discovery program.

Dr. Burns brings nearly a decade of experience as a patent attorney to this partnership. He has been a registered patent practitioner for over twelve years and has a proven record of accomplishment of drafting and prosecuting successful patent applications. Before joining GenBio, Dr. Burns was an associate at Knobbe Martens. During law school, Mike was a law clerk at the intellectual property firm of Vidas, Arrett & Steinkraus in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Dr. Burns earned his expertise in patent law by training under top-talent attorneys and scientists.

Dr. Burns was awarded a Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Chicago. He also trained as a post-doctoral fellow at the Davis Heart and Lung Research Institute of Ohio State University, where he studied cardiac reperfusion injury. Mike has technical fluency in mechanical engineering, cell biology, molecular biology, and cardiac physiology.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Burns join our team at GenBio," said CEO Giles Tilley. "His expertise in patent law and biotechnology will be invaluable as we continue to develop and protect our cutting-edge research. We are confident his contributions will help us achieve our goals and drive our company forward."

Dr. Burns obtained his law degree from a top-ranked law school and has a strong background in biotechnology. His extensive knowledge and experience make him a valuable asset to GenBio as they navigate the complex world of patent protection.

This partnership between GenBio and Dr. Burns is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and protecting its intellectual property. With Dr. Burns on board, GenBio is well-positioned to continue its growth and significantly impact the biotechnology industry. Both parties are excited about the future and look forward to a successful collaboration.

About GenBio, Inc.

GenBio Inc