Government revenue collection goes digital

The pilot GoPNG Non-Tax Online Receipting System was launched on Friday, 3rd May 2024. This system facilitates for payment and receipting of all collection of fees charged by Government receipting agencies or services rendered to customers. The Royal PNG Constabulary will be the first department to pilot the program over the next six months prior to it being rolled out nation-wide. The solution delivered in phases comprises of web-based portals developed by Platform Pacific Limited, Digital Payments by BSP and Kiosks overseen by the Department of Finance. The first phase that was launched enables customers to pay for services online via BSP Pay (cardless payment solution) with BSP Mobile Banking and IPG in the coming months. The second phase will see the gradual roll-out of the solution nation-wide and the establishment of kiosks. Department of Finance Deputy Secretary Margaret Tenakanai said they were pleased to launch the e-receipting system and were determined to see the success of the pilot project and eventual roll-out nationwide. She further added that the e-receipting system was in line with the Government’s Medium-Term Development (MTD) 4 and Strategic Priority Areas (SPA) 7 on Revenue

generation and SPA 8 on Digitalization. “The GoPNG Non-Tax Online Receipting System is a digital platform aimed at optimizing revenue collection by providing citizens with alternative payment methods, simplifying and receipt verification processes,” she said. “With BSP’s support, we plan to extend

payment options, allow payments to Mobile Banking *131# and Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) in the

coming months.”

The receipting system is accessible through digital devices and the Department of Finance Website. The

functionalities allow customers to pay for services online via a customer portal, the agency portal to have

access to view transaction summaries, revenue tracking, and a receipt validation tool, while the admin portal offers Non-Tax Revenue Department users access to comprehensive agency data, for reporting, facilitating efficient management and reconciliation processes.

BSP Group COO Nuni Kulu said BSP was the leader in building partnerships and providing digital payments solutions fit for the market, and tailored for the client’s needs.

“Our efforts to offering convenience to our customers, extends to improve service for the government’s effort to build trust in improving service delivery,” she said.

“We are pleased to be in the frontline in pioneering improved digital payments in partnership with the Department of Finance in BSP’s e-Commerce ecosystem.”

BSP is encouraging businesses, especially government departments to consider moving online and adapt

to digital payment options for their customers.

With streamlined and secure digital payments, customers and service users can have the option to pay via a secure digital payment portal, using digital payment options, users can simply select services, make payments, and receive a digital receipt delivery by logging in to the payment portal.