E-receipting Training begins for police

The training for electronic receipting system has commenced with the Police Department as the first to roll out the project.

The training involved officers from the revenue collection sections include firearm, traffic and forensic of the Police Department.

Stephanie Aisi, Project Manager-Platform Pacific Limited facilitated the training with the first basic

introduction to the application and the overview functions of the end user.

“This system allows you to see the tangible results and measure the amount of work that you are doing,”

she said.

“It also allows you the visibility of the services that are being rendered to the clients for example from the

administration perspective they will have the overview of all the services done daily.”

The system also generates real time reports, improves reporting processes and makes budgeting and resource allocation easier. “This portal allows two type of access staff that will be doing receipting and

management to have an overview of the overall performance so there will be transparency and accountability.”

All users will give credentials and Ms Aisi urged officers not to share credential details as security is of paramount.