ROCK LEGENDS REBORN: 27 CLUB PREMIERES AT 2024 SYDNEY FRINGE

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock the night away with a high-octane music extravaganza 27 Club LIVE at the Sydney Spiegeltent - that'll leave you praying to the rock gods for more.Witness electrifying music and lore from legendary artists Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison, and Jimi Hendrix, performed by many of Australia's top rock icons including Sarah McLeod (The Superjesus), Kevin Mitchell (Jebediah), Carla Lippis (Mondo Psycho), Dusty Lee Stephensen (Wanderers), Justin Burford (End of Fashion, Rock of Ages) and Virginia Lillye (The Voice) among others. Join them for the first time in Sydney as they salute the fated members of the 27 Club with music's greatest set list ever!One of the highest-selling shows at the second largest annual arts festivals in the world, Adelaide Fringe, 27 Club's live rockumentary style captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike, winning the Best Music Award and earning rave reviews:★★★★★ "You will be fighting the urge to get up and dance every moment of this electrifying performance." – The Advertiser★★★★★ "In all of my years of reviewing for Fringe, I have never been more entertained." - InDaily★★★★★ "65 minutes of raw energy, a rock concert that will blow your socks off!" – Glam Adelaide★★★★★ "A masterclass in rock 'n' roll." - InReviewSinger and guitarist Sarah McLeod said, "Every song in this show is a banger. We have so much fun performing this show, the cast knows how to put on a high-octane performance and the crowd is right there with us, singing, crying, laughing, dancing… the show delivers on all fronts."27 Club's Creative Producer Zac Tyler said, "27 Club is a heartfelt tribute to the icons who have left an indelible mark on music history. We're not just putting on a gig, we're creating a full show experience that celebrates the raw power and timeless influence of these music legends."So Sydney, come as you are to a night of rock 'n' roll magic starring the voices of a generation who left us too soon but whose legacy lives on today.Get your tickets today at sydneyfringe.com/events/27-club.Dates: 30 August – 29 September 2024Venue: Sydney Spiegeltent, The Entertainment Quarter, 122 Lang Rd, Moore Park NSW 2021Tickets: From $59 General Admission, $49 ConcessionGetting there is easy, click HERE for directions Parking on-site - available HERE Follow 27 Club: Instagram | FacebookHandles: IG/@27club_show FB/@27ClubInConcertFollow Sydney Fringe: Instagram | FacebookHandles: IG/@sydneyfringe FB/@sydneyfringefestivalFollow Sydney Spiegeltent: Instagram | FacebookHandles: IG/@sydneyspiegeltent FB/@sydneyspiegeltent