Fiscal Notes: Discover Texas' 12 Economic Regions

TEXAS, July 29 - Electric component and semiconductor manufacturing dominates the Capital Region.

EVALUATING A DIVERSE ECONOMY

While Texas might best be known for oil and gas, exploring each of the state’s regions can uncover other industries contributing to our economy and character.

Data analysts use a location quotient (LQ), which compares an industry’s size in a particular area with its size in the U.S. economy. An LQ is one economic indicator that highlights industries concentrated in a region, a consequential factor for those areas even when the industries aren’t as prominent statewide.