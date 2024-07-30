The Antenna Company and Texas Metering & Device Company Announce Wireless Retrofit for Smart Meter Range Extension
This new solution provides cost-effective range extension for smart meter networks, reducing physical "truck rolls"
TMD and The Antenna Company have combined their strengths to deliver a proven wireless range extension retrofit solution for the smart meter market.”EINDHOVEN, NORTH BRABANT, THE NETHERLANDS, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antenna Company and Texas Metering & Device Company Announce Innovative Wireless Retrofit Solution for Smart Meter Range Extension
Distribution agreement provides solution to improve meter read rates
Texas Metering & Device Company (TMD), a premier provider of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and services for electric, water and gas utilities and The Antenna Company, a pioneer in the design of high-performance antennas and provider of industry-proven RF coupler/external antenna isolator solutions, are pleased to announce a robust solution for improved wireless connectivity of off-network smart meters for electric utilities.
This collaboration combines TMD’s AMI expertise and industry knowledge with The Antenna Company's innovative high-efficiency LTE antennas (AC94541-01) and RF Coupler solution (AC20424-01) to solve the connectivity problem of off-network utility smart meters. TMD will serve as a US distributor for The Antenna Company’s products included in the smart meter retrofit kit.
“As utilities increasingly enforce 100% meter read rates, the demand for reliable utility smart meter wireless connectivity continues to rise. TMD and The Antenna Company have combined their strengths to deliver a proven wireless range extension retrofit solution for the smart meter market,” stated Steve Swenke, President of TMD.
Key benefits of the solution include:
1. Immediate availability: The smart meter retrofit kit is available now. Installation will result in improved meter read rates for cellular 4G LTE/P-LTE, including Anterix™ 900MHz spectrum, and short-range/mesh networking connectivity, reducing the need for expensive, time-consuming manual meter reads.
2. Fast return on investment: Eliminate the high cost of truck rolls for manual meter reading by deploying this innovative range-extension solution.
3. Comprehensive support: Customers can expect comprehensive technical support and expertise from TMD, ensuring successful implementation of the smart meter wireless range-extension solution.
Norm Smith, Vice President of Sales for The Antenna Company added, “We are delighted to partner with TMD as our integration expert and distributor for the US utility smart meter market. Today’s joint announcement by TMD and The Antenna Company marks a strategic alignment and immediate availability of this retrofit solution that will drive a much-needed improvement in smart meter remote-read rates.”
About The Antenna Company
The Antenna Company is an antenna systems provider that delivers high-performance solutions based on proprietary design principles, advanced materials and RF system expertise. Our patented technology results in clearly differentiated performance over conventional antenna solutions in the market. The company’s mission is to enable its IoT, Consumer and Enterprise customers to offer the best end-user experience, by providing innovative and novel antenna system solutions. The Antenna Company provides standard and customized solutions to OEM and ODM customers worldwide for LTE, Wi-Fi, GNSS, UWB, and 5G technologies. The Antenna Company is headquartered in the Netherlands with sales offices in the US and Asia.
For more information, please visit https://www.antennacompany.com or contact sales@antennacompany.com
About Texas Meter and Device Company LLC
TMD, headquartered in Waco, Texas, has been a leading provider of quality technical products and services to the utility industry for more than 87 years. TMD specializes in metering related products and services, AMI/smart meter system solutions and utility services, complex metering, original equipment manufacturing of instrument rated equipment, high voltage tools and safety equipment, testing services and maintenance services for electric, water and gas infrastructure. TMD is committed to excellence and delivering high value creative solutions through partnership with and dedication to customers and suppliers.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact: sales@texasmeter.com
For more information, please visit: https://texasmeter.com/index.html
