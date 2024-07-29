Submit Release
DLNR News Release – Legacy Land Conservation Program Seeks Applications, July 29, 2024

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

 

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 29, 2024

 

LEGACY LAND CONSERVATION PROGRAM SEEKS APPLICATIONS

FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025 LAND ACQUISITION GRANTS

Applications due on October 11, 2024  

(HONOLULU) – DLNR’s Legacy Land Conservation Program invites grant applications from state agencies, counties and nonprofit land conservation organizations for Fiscal Year 2025.

The grants are to preserve and protect land through acquisition that has natural, environmental, recreational, scenic, cultural, agricultural production, or historic value. This includes park and trail systems that provide access to such land. 

Approximately $6.7 million in grant funds is expected to be available for award through a competitive process that includes consultation with state agencies and legislators, investigations and recommendations from DLNR’s Legacy Land Conservation Commission, and approvals from the Board of Land and Natural Resources and the Governor.

Applications are due October 11, 2024.

For detailed information, visit the program website or contact the program office via email: [email protected] or telephone: 808-586-0921.

 

