WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: California local leaders support Governor Newsom’s executive order to address homeless encampments with compassion

SACRAMENTO: Local leaders from throughout California are declaring support for Governor Newsom’s recent executive order directing state agencies and departments to develop policies to address encampments with both urgency and compassion. The executive order also directs the state to develop guidance to assist local governments in creating their own policies to address encampments. As noted in the order, the state has made unprecedented investments — $24 billion across multiple agencies and departments — in housing and homeless support services, and local officials should use these resources to provide vulnerable communities residing in encampments with the supportive services and help they need.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, chair of the California Big City Mayors Coalition: “California’s Big City Mayors welcome the Governor’s renewed direction and sense of urgency to address homelessness with tangible and meaningful action. All of us – mayors, other local elected officials, state leaders, and housed community members – must be united in acting with purpose to create more shelter options and housing for those in need.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg: “The guidance is really consistent with our two-pronged approach. I believe in compassionate enforcement. I don’t believe people should be living in squalor in these large tent encampments. Compassionate enforcement and aggressively increasing capacity on the shelter side, on the services side and on the housing side, is the key.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed: “San Francisco is already doing what the Governor is calling for, with efforts well underway since long before the Grants Pass ruling. We’ve made significant investments in shelter and housing, and consistent daily outreach continues to offer services and support. This proactive approach has led to a five-year low in our street tent count.”

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln: “It is time to address the dangerous encampments that pose significant risks to both the individuals living in them and the broader community. We must move urgently to ensure public safety while providing the necessary support and assistance to those in need.”

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan: “We’re eager to work with the state to responsibly and quickly remove encampments from state property in San Jose, especially those adjacent to neighborhoods and in dangerous areas along our freeways and on- and off-ramps. Here in San Jose, we’re working around the clock to stand up safe, managed placements and require they be used — we appreciate Governor Newsom’s order signaling that the state is also ready to solve this crisis with both compassion and urgency.”

Compton Mayor Emma Sharif: “I commend Governor Newsom for his partnership in urgently addressing the housing crisis affecting our state. In Compton, we are committed to prioritizing the safety and well-being of our residents, both housed and unhoused, and will work diligently to provide safe, sustainable housing solutions. We look forward to working with the state, Los Angeles County, neighboring cities, and non-profit organizations to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness.”

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh: “The City of Bakersfield supports Governor Newsom’s urgency to clear unsafe encampments in our city and across the state. We have ordinances, services, and enforcement teams in place. Bakersfield looks forward to working with state and local partners to encourage policies that will clear encampments with compassion and urgency.”

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts: “I applaud and commend Governor Newsom’s executive order on encampments. In Inglewood, we have long enforced the concept of public right of way being unimpeded. The Governor is the leader of the State. His order will result in increased order and public safety, particularly in relation to the streets and highways of California. Job well done.”

Ojai Mayor Betsy Stix: “The City of Ojai supports the Governor’s efforts to end homeless encampments with pathways to permanent housing. The Encampment Resolution Funding Grant is helping us navigate the Grants Pass Decision and is making a difference locally. We’re grateful to have the resources to find solutions for our unhoused community.”

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse: “The top priority for any community-elected official is the health, safety and well-being of all of the city’s residents. Illegal encampments put the lives and health at risk of not only the camp inhabitants, but the surrounding community as well. Here in Santa Barbara we have, for a number of years, had a policy of clearing encampments after a multi-day posting period to inform folks of where their belongings can be recovered after closing the encampment. CalTrans has acted as a valuable partner in this effort.”

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson: “We appreciate the Governor’s Executive Order as it provides another tool in our arsenal to remove encampments swiftly, but with compassion. We will work responsibly to remove encampments near schools and neighborhoods with immediate urgency.”

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens: “I appreciate Governor Newsom’s recognition that we must do more to eliminate encampments where people are living in unhealthy situations that prevent access to public spaces. Where the heavy lifting happens, however, is when effective programs are developed and funded through collaboration at all levels of government to lift people out of homelessness into safe, affordable housing.”

Moreno Valley Mayor Ulises Cabrera: “I thank Governor Newsom for his leadership on homelessness and the historic investments his administration has made towards this critical issue. As Mayor of Moreno Valley, I am dedicated to collaborating with the state and other local agencies in response to the Governor’s recent Executive Order to clear encampments with a compassionate approach. It is important that we do not criminalize the unhoused community, but instead focus on providing them with housing and comprehensive services. Moreno Valley will actively continue pursuing funding opportunities to support our unhoused population with essential services, including increasing access to transitional and permanent supportive housing. In order to solve the complexity of homelessness, we must work together and each jurisdiction must do their part to build out our housing capacity statewide.”

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez: “I commend the Governor for his executive order that will help address encampments statewide, including in the Coachella Valley, with a compassionate approach providing individuals the wraparound resources they need. As Mayor of Coachella, I will continue to prioritize working with all levels of government and non-profit organizations to address homelessness with urgency and provide all residents with access to safe housing.”

Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza: “Our communities in the Central Valley and across the state have endured the weight of the homeless crisis for far too long. We support the Governor’s order and look forward to implementing the directive via local ordinance. We also look forward to integrating our local policy with CARE Court to ensure that our most vulnerable unsheltered residents are receiving the compassionate assistance they need to move forward.”

California Association of Counties CEO Graham Knaus: “California’s 58 counties will continue to work together with the Governor and share his sense of urgency to make meaningful progress to clean up our communities, support those in need of shelter and to provide behavioral health services to those who need it most.”

Emily Halcon, Director of Homeless Services and Housing, Sacramento County: “Sacramento County will continue to use a collaborative, multi-pronged approach balancing the needs of both the unhoused and the community. We provide compassionate services that address the root causes of homelessness including outreach, shelter, behavioral health services and rehousing supports. These strategies have led to positive impacts in our community over the past few years.”

Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento: “I am grateful for Governor Newsom’s guidance to local governments, emphasizing that while it is essential to address encampments, it must be done with respect for the dignity and rights of unhoused individuals. We all understand that encampments pose public health and other challenges to many communities, including mine. Criminalizing poverty should not be our only option or solution to this complex problem. We must focus on developing sustainable, long-term solutions including housing, healthcare, and pathways to benefits and living wages.”

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley: “Orange County remains in a chronic homeless and severe substance abuse crisis. People dying on our streets do not have another year and a half to wait for bureaucratic delays, and as local officials we cannot continue enabling their deaths. In December 2023, I cast the sole vote against delayed implementation of SB 43 in Orange County until 2026. The cost of waiting is too high for residents, local businesses, first responders, families, and the gravely disabled who face the ultimate price: their lives.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger: “I applaud Governor Newsom’s emphasis on urgency. He rightfully points out that local government remains at the helm of homeless encampment removals. Cities have an obligation to develop housing and shelter solutions in tandem with support services provided by the County government. This formula, which is largely based on partnerships, is how we can deliver permanent results. No single entity can achieve that.”

Ventura County Supervisor Matt LaVere: “I want to reiterate my support for the Governor’s latest efforts involving encampment clean-ups. Specifically, I appreciate his recognition that more needs to be done to clean-up encampments while also prioritizing the housing and services needed to support the clean-up efforts. Working together, the State and local jurisdictions can make a real difference by both cleaning up the encampments in our communities and creating pathways to housing for those living on our streets.”