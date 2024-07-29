Cooperative Agreements for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Planning Grants

Short Title: CCBHC Planning Grants

Initial Announcement

Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)

NOFO Number: SM-25-001

Posted on Grants.gov: Monday, July 29, 2024

Application Due Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.829

Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.