Cooperative Agreements for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Planning Grants

Short Title: CCBHC Planning Grants
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)

NOFO Number: SM-25-001

Posted on Grants.gov: Monday, July 29, 2024

Application Due Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.829

Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description

The purpose of this program is to support states in developing and implementing certification systems for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs), establish Prospective Payment Systems for Medicaid reimbursable behavioral health services, and prepare an application to participate in a four-year CCBHC Demonstration program.

Eligibility

Eligible applicants are State Mental Health Authorities (SMHAs), Single State Agencies (SSAs), or State Medicaid Agencies (SMAs) including the District of Columbia. Statutory authority limits eligibility to states that were not previously selected to participate in the CCBHC Demonstration Program. Appendix B of the NOFO provides a list of eligible states.

Award Information

Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement

Anticipated Total Available Funding: $15,000,000

Anticipated Number of Awards: 15

Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $1,000,000

Length of Project: 1 year

Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No

Proposed budgets cannot exceed $1,000,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

