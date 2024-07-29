THE GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL UNITY AND TRANSFORMATION REAFFIRMS THE ONE CHINA PRINCIPLE

The Government of National Unity and Transformation has reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China Principle.

The Prime Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele, MP, reiterated his government’s commitment to uphold the One-China principle during his recent meetings with His Excellency, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang this month in Beijing.

Hon. Manele asked all the three arms of the state to observe the spirit and purpose of the UN Charter, including the respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China and principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of China in line with resolution 2758.

He further directed all government ministries and agencies and all their staff to comply and respect the Government’s position, that, the People’s Republic of China remains the sole legal representative of China, there is only one China and Taiwan is an integral part of China’s territory.

In this regard the Prime Minister has instructed that no Solomon Islands Government officials, those holding public offices to visit, engage or make any commitment with Taiwan, China. Taiwan remains part of China and is referred to as “Taiwan, China”. All Government representatives are instructed not to invite or facilitate any official(s) from “Taiwan, China” to visit Solomon Islands or “Taiwan, China” representatives to participate in any Solomon Islands government organized activities at all levels, nationally, regionally and internationally.

Respect for international law, international principles and the UN Charter be upheld following establishing of Solomon Islands – the People’s Republic of China’s diplomatic relations in 2019. Solomon Islands is one of 183 countries that recognize the one China Principle out of 193 members of the UN.

