B.C. engages on Columbia River Treaty agreement-in-principle

CANADA, July 29 - To hear from people in Columbia Basin communities, engagement on the Columbia River Treaty agreement-in-principle will begin this summer.

On July 11, 2024, the Government of Canada and the United States announced that they have reached an agreement-in-principle (AIP) on the key elements of a modernized Columbia River Treaty. This milestone follows six years of negotiations and, on the Canadian side, has been informed by more than a decade of B.C. government engagement with Indigenous Nations, local governments and Columbia Basin residents. Now that an AIP is in place, the Province of B.C. will engage again with the people of the basin to describe the AIP and seek their feedback.

The engagement will initially focus on providing information about the AIP and answering questions received throughout the summer to help people understand what the AIP includes and how it compares to the original treaty. A video featuring representatives on the Canadian negotiation delegation explaining these details will be released in early August 2024. A summary of the AIP and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the B.C. Columbia River Treaty website: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/agreement-in-principle/. Additional resources and updates will be shared over the coming weeks.

In early September 2024, the Province will host a virtual information session, providing another opportunity for the public to learn about the AIP, ask questions and share feedback. A recording of the session will be available afterward for those unable to attend or who wish to watch it again.

Following the information session, the Province is planning to hold a series of community meetings in the basin. The engagement taking place over the coming months provides an opportunity for the public to share how they see their interests reflected in the AIP and learn about next steps for implementing a modernized treaty.

Throughout this process, the Province will connect regularly with the Columbia River Treaty Local Governments Committee and the Columbia Basin Regional Advisory Committee. Both committees are composed of representatives from across the basin who have been providing suggestions and advice to the Province for more than 10 years about what an improved treaty could include.

More details about engagement activities will be shared as they become available, including dates, times and registration information for the online information session and in-person community meetings. Stay up to date by following @ColumbiaRiverTreaty on Facebook and @CRTreaty on X/Twitter, visiting the B.C. Columbia River Treaty website and subscribing to the B.C. Columbia River Treaty newsletter: https://news.gov.bc.ca/subscribe?newsletters=columbia-river-treaty

As this engagement takes place, both countries will begin the process of drafting amended treaty text that reflects what is outlined in the AIP. Feedback from the public will inform this process. Once a modernized treaty has been drafted, it will need to be approved by the B.C. government and ratified by the Canadian and U.S. federal governments. There is no set date for when a modernized treaty will come into effect. However, both countries have committed to getting it in place as soon as possible.

Members of the public are encouraged to share feedback, comments and questions about the treaty and the AIP by emailing columbiarivertreaty@gov.bc.ca or by writing to:

Columbia River Treaty Team

Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

PO Box 9314 Stn Prov Govt.

Victoria

B.C.

V8W 9N1