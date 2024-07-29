New school gym opens for francophone students in Mission

CANADA, July 29 - A new gymnasium is now open for students and staff at École des Deux-rives, while offering families in the community a valuable gathering area.

“Our government continues to fulfil our promise to build, expand, and upgrade schools throughout B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This new gym for students at École des Deux-rives is part of that commitment. Gyms are a vital part of students’ experience in schools, as well as providing a space for recreational activities, and I’m so pleased with the contribution this project represents.”

With provincial funding of almost $6.9 million, the gym was constructed using mass timber for the walls and roof, and light wood frames for the support areas. The old gym will be converted into new extra learning spaces, additional library space, a special education room and a multi-purpose area.

During the past seven years, the Province has provided the Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique (CSF) with more than $93 million for site purchases in Burnaby, Kamloops, Penticton, Victoria, Pemberton, Smithers, Sechelt and Squamish, as well as more than $130 million for new construction and addition projects in Victoria, Smithers, Mission, Pemberton and Burnaby. The government has invested $223 million, resulting in 845 more seats in CSF schools throughout the province.

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has approved $4.9 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for schools in the province. This has resulted in more than 35,000 new student spaces and more than 35,000 seismically safer seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2024 includes $3.75 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Quotes:

Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission –

“A new gymnasium at École Des Deux-rives is now open, providing a modern space for education and recreation for students. This proves our government has kept to promises made and we are ready to do more.”

Marie-Pierre Lavoie, chair, CSF Board of Directors –

“The new gymnasium at École des Deux-rives represents a major step forward for the Mission community and for the CSF. This new space provides our students with much-needed infrastructure. We’re happy to see one of our many court victories realized today and proud to be investing in the future of our families and children by providing them with the facilities they deserve.”

Learn More:

For more information about School District No. 93 (Conseil scolaire francophone de la C.-B.), visit: https://www.csf.bc.ca

For more information about major public school capital projects underway, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects

To learn more about B.C.’s Seismic Mitigation Program, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/seismic-mitigation