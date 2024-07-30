Times Square Was Splashed with Colors with Kari Layton's Enchanting Books
Kari Layton's 'Crabby Crayon' Brightened Times Square with Tales of Diversity and Curiosity!TIMES SQUARE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Times Square was a bit more colorful and whimsical, thanks to the eye-catching digital billboard featuring the enchanting world of Kari Layton’s children’s books. Best known for her engaging stories that challenge young readers to think deeply, Layton is celebrating the launch of her vibrant series featuring the character Crabby Crayon. Among the books showcased is the currently available "Crabby Crayon: And the Too Blue Day!" along with sneak peeks at upcoming titles "Crabby Crayon and the Truth About Blue" and "The Doubt Advantage: Turning Questions into Connections."
"Crabby Crayon: And the Too Blue Day!" is Layton’s debut children’s book and is already capturing the hearts of young readers and parents alike. In this heartwarming tale, Crabby sets out to brighten a dreary world by coloring everything blue. But he takes things too far, and the entire world becomes a monotonous hue. Without color variety, everything Crabby was trying to save disappears, including himself! It’s not until Crabby asks his colorful friends to help that the real magic begins. Together, through cooperation and creativity, they restore the world to its vibrant state. The book is available now on Amazon and is lauded for its beautiful illustrations and meaningful narrative.
Coming soon is "Crabby Crayon and the Truth About Blue," where Crabby confronts the complexities of identity and acceptance. Through a journey filled with discovery and dialogue, Crabby learns that like colors, people’s perspectives vary greatly, and this diversity enriches our understanding and relationships.
Kari Layton expressed her excitement about the Times Square feature, stating, “Seeing my characters light up Times Square was a dream come true. More importantly, it’s a fantastic way to reach out to countless families and introduce them to Crabby’s world—a world where colors teach important lessons about the beauty of diverse ideas. My goal is to empower future generations to think critically and be intellectually open – one colorful adventure at a time! This opportunity brings the Crabby Crayon series one step closer to that mission.”
Also featured is the forthcoming "The Doubt Advantage: Turning Questions into Connections," a narrative that promises to explore how questioning can strengthen bonds and foster understanding.
These delightful books are not just stories; they are gateways to important conversations about diversity, acceptance, and the beauty of seeing the world through multiple hues. Layton’s books are a testament to her commitment to fostering a love of reading and critical thinking among children.
"Crabby Crayon and the Truth About Blue" is available for purchase online and in bookstores nationwide. For more information about Kari Layton and her latest release, visit https://karilaytontheauthor.com .
About the Author:
Kari Layton, a grandmother and former teacher, harnesses her extensive experience in education to craft children's books that stimulate critical thinking and intellectual curiosity. Her passion for nurturing young minds is evident in her engaging narratives that delve into complex themes such as the nature of truth, the pressures of conformity, and the significance of embracing diverse viewpoints. Through memorable characters like Crabby Crayon, Kari creates accessible stories that encourage children and their parents to explore profound ideas together.
With each book, Kari's primary aim is to empower children to become critical thinkers and open-minded individuals. Her stories are more than just entertainment; they are colorful adventures designed to foster intellectual growth and inspire the next generation to question, reflect, and understand the world around them in a deeper, more meaningful way.
