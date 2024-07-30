TuxCare Expands European Presence with CoreTech Distribution Agreement
EINPresswire.com/ -- TuxCare, a global innovator in cybersecurity for Linux, today announced it inked a distribution agreement with Milan, Italy-based CoreTech, a white label cloud infrastructure provider dedicated to the channel. CoreTech now offers its partners TuxCare’s KernelCare solutions as well as additional TuxCare services.
With operations in Italy, the UK and Spain, CoreTech serves as a long-time, trusted partner for the local channel, arming MSPs and VARs with top cloud-based solutions that help protect and expand enterprises. CoreTech channel partners can easily provide their customers with TuxCare’s KernelCare Enterprise and KernelCare SimplePatch solutions that provide live kernel patching solutions for eliminating reboots, downtime and related inefficiencies. CoreTech channel partners also benefit from additional add-on options for their customers, including LibCare, KernelCare IoT and QEMUCare.
“Our new distribution partnership with CoreTech stands as a significant step toward increasing our ever-growing presence in Europe, as CoreTech serves as a heavily respected provider of solutions for its vast network of channel partners in the region,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “Through this distribution agreement, we take KernelCare’s global growth opportunity to new heights. We’re pleased to work with the talented CoreTech team to bring added peace of mind and efficiency to discerning enterprises looking to maximize their protection against the latest vulnerabilities.”
"With TuxCare in our portfolio, now we can address a market which before was not covered by many players," said Marino Vigliotti, UK Country Manager and Chief Distribution Negotiator. "For a long time, our partners asked for a solution to increase Linux uptime. Even SMBs need to remove regular reboots as they make their operations inefficient. Tuxcare Live Patching introduces a much-needed solution in the distribution layer of the channel."
For more information about TuxCare KernelCare and the company’s other solutions, visit: https://tuxcare.com/enterprise-live-patching-services/kernelcare-enterprise
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com.
DeShea Witcher
With operations in Italy, the UK and Spain, CoreTech serves as a long-time, trusted partner for the local channel, arming MSPs and VARs with top cloud-based solutions that help protect and expand enterprises. CoreTech channel partners can easily provide their customers with TuxCare’s KernelCare Enterprise and KernelCare SimplePatch solutions that provide live kernel patching solutions for eliminating reboots, downtime and related inefficiencies. CoreTech channel partners also benefit from additional add-on options for their customers, including LibCare, KernelCare IoT and QEMUCare.
“Our new distribution partnership with CoreTech stands as a significant step toward increasing our ever-growing presence in Europe, as CoreTech serves as a heavily respected provider of solutions for its vast network of channel partners in the region,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “Through this distribution agreement, we take KernelCare’s global growth opportunity to new heights. We’re pleased to work with the talented CoreTech team to bring added peace of mind and efficiency to discerning enterprises looking to maximize their protection against the latest vulnerabilities.”
"With TuxCare in our portfolio, now we can address a market which before was not covered by many players," said Marino Vigliotti, UK Country Manager and Chief Distribution Negotiator. "For a long time, our partners asked for a solution to increase Linux uptime. Even SMBs need to remove regular reboots as they make their operations inefficient. Tuxcare Live Patching introduces a much-needed solution in the distribution layer of the channel."
For more information about TuxCare KernelCare and the company’s other solutions, visit: https://tuxcare.com/enterprise-live-patching-services/kernelcare-enterprise
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com.
DeShea Witcher
TuxCare
marketing@tuxcare.com