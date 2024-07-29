Brookfield License Office to Remain Open and Operational

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the continued operation of the Brookfield License Office, located at 223 N Main Street, Brookfield, Mo., 64628. The Brookfield License Office will remain under the current management contract of JA Morgan, LLC.

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Citizens may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

###