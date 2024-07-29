Mayor Bowser and Community Members to Mark Significant Milestone: 36,000 New Homes by 2025

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 29 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by community members and housing partners to announce that the District has reached an important housing milestone: creating 36,000 new homes by 2025.



Mayor Bowser set the goal at the start of her second term, and on May 10, 2019, the Mayor signed a Mayor’s Order directing District agencies to look at a variety of approaches to accelerate housing production across income levels. Since coming into office, the Mayor has made historic investments in the production and preservation of affordable housing, including investing more than $1.3 billion into the Housing Production Trust Fund.



At the event, Mayor Bowser will be joined by residents who will be returning home to Terrace Manor Apartments, a 130 all-affordable community in Ward 8 that helped the District surpass 36,000 new homes. The project was supported by $29.9 million from the District’s Housing Production Trust Fund and received additional financing from tax-exempt bonds issued by the DC Housing Finance Agency.

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Colleen Green, Director, DC Department of Housing and Community Development

Community members



When:

Monday, July 29 at 11 am



Where:

DC Department of Housing and Community Development

1909 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

*Closest Metro: Anacostia Metro Station*

*Closest Bus Routes: 90, A8, A33, B2, P6, V2*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Marion Barry Avenue SE and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE*



Media interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos