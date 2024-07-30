The Superyacht Sip Worth $185,000: Presenting Yacht Life Vodka ALTA
The World’s Most Exclusive, Premium, Custom Crafted Vodka PLUS The World's Most Expensive Cocktail, Available ONLY on One Charter SuperyachtFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine savoring a limited edition vodka so exclusive it is only available in one location - aboard a single charter superyacht. This is the one-of-a-kind experience being offered by Yacht Life Vodka®, the flagship consumable brand from The Quintessential Yachtsman™, and the luxurious superyacht ALTA with their new collaboration - the limited edition luxury spirit, Yacht Life Vodka ALTA.
The Ultimate in Luxury from Sip to Ship
Yacht Life Vodka ALTA’s unparalleled tasting experience is more than just a distinctively sophisticated liquor - it is a statement of status and prestige. To enjoy this liquid luxury, one must be a charter guest aboard superyacht ALTA, a 144’ superyacht with a base charter rate of $185,000 USD / €185,000 EUR per week.
The distinctive wheat based recipe is courtesy of a former distiller at one of South Florida’s oldest distilleries in partnership with the brand, and the recipe will not be replicated. Only 840 bottles are in existence, and once they are gone, so is this one-of-a-kind vodka.
The World's Most Expensive Cocktail
Not only is Yacht Life Vodka ALTA the world’s most exclusive vodka, but on board the crew is also serving up a signature drink, the Alta-nate Reality, created by one of the most awarded bartenders in the United States today, Rob Husted. The cocktail will only be available aboard superyacht ALTA, making it one of the world’s most expensive cocktails to experience. It is truly “A Taste of the Good Life”.
The ‘Spirit’ of The Quintessential Yachtsman
The Quintessential Yachtsman™, parent company to Yacht Life Brands, LLC, was founded in 2022 by esteemed yacht designer Patrick Knowles guided by his personal experience in creating genuine yachting lifestyles for yacht owners the world over. Knowles defined The Quintessential Yachtsman™ not as an individual, but rather a state of mind and lifestyle. This concept guided the formation of Yacht Life Brands, LLC, to embody a fresh and innovative perspective of the yachting lifestyle, and brought about the first spirit offering, Yacht Life Vodka®.
“ALTA is thrilled to partner with The Quintessential Yachtsman™ to offer charter guests an experience they can’t find anywhere else in the world,” said superyacht ALTA’s Captain Iain Patterson.
A Voyage of Inspiration
"Built with charter and world cruising in mind, ALTA is one of the premiere charter yachts in her size range," said Liliana Lopez, Head of Charter Management US at IYC. "After having undergone an extensive refit, led by award-winning superyacht designer Patrick Knowles, it only makes sense to continue to push the envelope and find exclusive ways of providing guests with a truly exceptional experience. As the yacht’s exclusive central agent, I believe this partnership embodies the uniqueness of the ALTA experience and is a true testament to the owner's and crew’s desire to guarantee guests receive the most out of their luxury charter vacation while onboard."
"At Yacht Life Brands we strive to continually expand the possibilities of the yachting lifestyle without sacrificing quality or tradition," stated Marketing Director Emily Taffel, “This collaboration showcases the owner of yacht ALTA’s desire to push the boundaries of expectation exceeding luxury experiences for their guests as well."
About Yacht Life Brands, LLC
Yacht Life Brands, LLC was created in 2023 under the parent company, The Quintessential Yachtsman™ in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the yachting capital of the world, to expand the possibilities of luxury specific to the yachting world. The brand is guided by the desire to develop sophisticated, high-end, consumable products and services for discerning clientele all over the world, beginning with the flagship offering, Yacht Life Vodka®.
About IYC
IYC is an international yachting company and one of the largest worldwide, with over 160 passionate professionals based in 15 strategically located offices around the globe. We are committed to expanding our network of offices, employing the best professionals in the industry, and investing in the development of proprietary software solutions, to provide our clients with an unrivaled service of the highest industry standard. We offer forward-thinking advice, insight, and support to yacht owners, buyers, charterers, and captains worldwide.
