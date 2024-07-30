Zena Applebaum Joins Harbor as Senior Vice President of Market Development

Expert in competitive intelligence and law practice management to lead proposition marketing at Harbor

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harbor, the leading provider of expert services to law firms, corporations, and their law departments, today announced that Zena Applebaum has joined as Senior Vice President of Market Development. Applebaum will report to Chief Revenue Officer Kaye Sycamore, and lead proposition marketing and strategy for Harbor.

Applebaum brings more than 20 years of experience in proposition strategy, law practice management, competitive intelligence, and product marketing. She joins Harbor from Thomson Reuters, where she served as Vice President of Product Marketing, leading go-to-market strategy including the release of generative AI enhancements in Westlaw and Practical Law as well as other legal tech solutions.

“We are over the moon that Zena has joined Harbor. Her expertise in proposition marketing and competitive intelligence, and her resilient connections throughout the legal industry make her an ideal fit for our leadership team,” said Kaye Sycamore, Chief Revenue Officer, Harbor. “The 360-degree view she brings of the legal ecosystem is invaluable as we evolve Harbor solutions enabling firms to transform service delivery and supporting legal operations in accelerating the speed of business.”

Applebaum previously served on the advisory board for competitive intelligence provider Decipher, and led CI teams at Canadian law firms including Bennett Jones LLP and McCarthy Tétrault. In 2023, she was named a Fellow by the College of Law Practice Management, and in 2015 by the Council of CI Fellows in recognition of her contributions to the field throughout her career, including two books on competitive intelligence. She is also a part time instructor in the Tech MBA program at the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto.

“I’m excited to be joining Harbor now as AI is having a fundamental impact on the legal landscape, in an industry previously insulated from significant shifts. Harbor has a critical role to play in helping law firms and law departments navigate this moment to a future in which they can thrive,” said Zena Applebaum. “Having worked with many Harbor team members previously as a colleague, a partner, and a client, I know I am joining a crew with the highest caliber of talent, a commitment to client service, and an opportunity to deliver capabilities that will be game-changing for the industry.”

About Harbor

Harbor is the preeminent provider of expert services to the legal industry encompassing strategy, technology, operations, and insights.

Our globally integrated team of 800 strategists, technologists, and specialists navigates alongside our clients – leading law firms, corporations, and their law departments – to provide essential resources and invaluable insights.

Anchored in a rich heritage of deep knowledge, steadfast relationships, and mutual respect, our unwavering dedication lies in shaping the future of the legal industry, and fostering enduring partnerships within our community and ecosystem. www.harborglobal.com