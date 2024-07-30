Legacy Executive Search Celebrates Successful First-Year Milestone

Legacy Executive Search

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Executive Search, an Atlanta-based boutique executive search firm, proudly announces its one-year anniversary. Founded by three experienced partners, Charlie Wilgus, Erik Kessinger, and Jason Hudson, the firm has quickly established itself as a distinguished player in the executive recruitment industry.

In just one year, Legacy Executive Search has built on the extensive experience of its founders, successfully placing high-caliber candidates in key leadership roles across various industries such as industrial manufacturing, distribution, building materials, consumer goods, and private equity. The firm’s commitment to a high-touch, consultative search process has earned it a reputation for delivering exceptional results for clients and candidates.

“This milestone is a testament to our team’s dedication and our clients' trust in us,” said Charlie Wilgus. “Our passion for solving complex leadership hiring needs and building long-lasting relationships has driven our success. We are inspired by our placements' positive impact on our clients' businesses.”

"Our first year has been an incredible journey, and we are grateful for the trust and support of our clients, candidates, and community," said Erik Kessinger. "We set out to create a firm that combines the personalized attention of a boutique firm with the reach and resources of a larger firm, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive."

Jason Hudson expressed his enthusiasm for the future: “Partnering with Charlie and Erik has been an exciting venture. We share a common vision for how best to conduct executive searches, and we are committed to delivering the highest level of performance for our clients. Our collective experience and collaborative approach have positioned us as a leading firm in the Atlanta business community and beyond.”

Highlights from Legacy Executive Search’s first year include the placement of a CEO, two company President roles, and numerous VP-level placements within Procurement, Operations, Sales, and Marketing.

About Legacy Executive Search

Established in 2023 by Charlie Wilgus, Erik Kessinger, and Jason Hudson, Legacy Executive Search is an Atlanta-based executive search firm delivering top-tier executive search solutions across diverse industries. Our passionate team is committed to addressing our clients' complex hiring needs. We pride ourselves on being highly consultative and agile, crafting a uniquely customized and high-touch search process for every client. Integrity, trust, authenticity, and work ethic are the cornerstone of every candidate interaction and company engagement.