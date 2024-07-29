Rethink The Drink - Powered By Plants Unveils Hemp Infused Spirits with Bold New Look and Zero Alcohol
Discover a refreshing alternative to traditional spirits, crafted with cannabinoid blends including D9 THC, made to elevate your social life without compromise.
Here to ruin your relationship with alcohol.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to revolutionize the beverage industry, Powered By Plants is proud to announce the launch of its rebranded, elevated, and sleek packaging alongside a reformulated version of its signature product, Tequila Zero. This new line of hemp infused spirits is designed to provide a lifted “gardening” effect or “buzz” without the harmful effects of alcohol, delivering a fresh alternative for those who want to enjoy socializing without compromising their health.
This bold mission statement underscores Powered By Plants’ commitment to offering health-conscious alternatives that don’t sacrifice the social experience. With a lineup of four unique flavors - Elevate, Balance, Recover, and Peace - each designed to cater to different moods, Powered By Plants offers an enticing option for those over 21 who seek to avoid alcohol while still enjoying a sophisticated, social sip.
Why Make the Switch? The statistics speak for themselves:
Alcohol Consumption Trends: According to recent studies, there’s been a significant shift in consumer behavior, with a growing number of people seeking non-alcoholic options. Over 30% of millennials and Gen Z are actively reducing their alcohol intake, citing health and wellness as their primary concerns.
Health Benefits: Powered By Plants’ hemp infused spirits contain zero calories, zero sugar, and zero alcohol. They provide a refreshing alternative that supports wellness and happiness, making them ideal for those looking to maintain a balanced lifestyle without the negative side effects of alcohol.
A Unique Experience: Unlike traditional non-alcoholic beverages, Powered By Plants harnesses the natural properties of hemp to deliver an enjoyable buzz or “gardening” experience, making it perfect for sipping, shooting, or mixing.
A New Era of Drinking: With the rebranding, Powered By Plants aims to redefine what it means to enjoy a drink. The new packaging reflects a modern, sleek aesthetic, appealing to a diverse demographic that values health, wellness, and fun. Whether you’re at a party, a social gathering, or just unwinding at home, these products provide a guilt-free way to enjoy the moment.
Powered By Plants is more than just a beverage company; it’s a movement towards a healthier lifestyle. Join us in embracing a new way of socializing that prioritizes well-being and joy over alcohol’s harmful effects.
About Powered By Plants
Powered By Plants, a Texas-founded leader in the non alcoholic hemp spirits industry, provides hemp infused alternatives that prioritize health, wellness, and happiness. Our products are available in a variety of settings, including liquor stores, restaurants, bars, clubs, speakeasies, and wellness facilities, serving thousands of satisfied consumers. We offer four distinct flavors, each infused with water soluble cured resin cannabinoid blends, including Delta-9 THC, to compliment any mood with a quick onset time of 30 minutes or less. Our mission is to offer better-for-you options that enable a vibrant social life without the need for alcohol. With zero calories, zero sugar, and zero alcohol, our products are designed to support a balanced and joyful lifestyle.
