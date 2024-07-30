Webco Acquires SEA-CURE® Stainless Steel Tubing Brand and All Production Rights
Webco to Become the Global Source for SEA-CURE® Super-ferritic Severe Application Stainless Steel Tubing
SEA-CURE® is one of the most respected brands in the tubing industry. With this addition, Webco will be further recognized as the premier supplier of super-ferritic stainless steel tubing.”SAND SPRINGS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Webco Industries, Inc., today announced the acquisition of the SEA-CURE® brand and all related trademark and intellectual property rights from Plymouth Tube Company. SEA-CURE® is a strong, highly corrosion-resistant super-ferritic alloy designed specifically for severe application environments, including chemical production, oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and others. SEA-CURE® has specific benefits for heat exchanger tubing applications, a market in which Webco has long been a recognized leader.
— Bill Bieber, business development manager for Webco
“We’re excited to add the SEA-CURE® brand to Webco’s arsenal. We have invested immense effort into establishing Webco as the technical brand in tubing manufacturing, and SEA-CURE® simply furthers that effort. SEA-CURE® is designed to solve significant challenges for demanding use cases – that means SEA-CURE® perfectly fits what we do and the markets we serve,” Dave Boyer, president of Webco, said.
Bill Bieber, business development manager for Webco, said, “SEA-CURE® is one of the most respected brands in the tubing industry. With the addition of this brand, Webco will be further recognized as the premier supplier of super-ferritic stainless steel tubing.”
With the acquisition, Webco becomes the global supplier of SEA-CURE® brand stainless steel tubing. In addition to the brand, production rights, and licensing, SEA-CURE® champion and metallurgist, Dan Janikowski, is partnering with the Webco team to promote and enhance the SEA-CURE® brand.
“I’m very pleased that the Webco team has chosen to embrace the SEA-CURE® high-performance stainless steel tubing market. The superior combination of corrosion resistance, mechanical properties, fatigue resistance, and thermal conductivity make SEA-CURE® the preferred choice for numerous industrial applications. More than 150 million feet have been shipped since its first use in 1979, and I’m confident Webco’s decades of experience producing super-ferritic stainless steel tubing means SEA-CURE® is in the right hands to take the brand forward,” Dan Janikowski, said.
Webco does not expect the acquisition of the SEA-CURE® brand to have a material impact on its financial position or results of operations.
More about Webco Industries:
Webco’s mission is to continuously build on our strengths as we create a vibrant company for the ages. We leverage our core values of trust and teamwork, continuously building strength, agility and innovation. We focus on practices that support our brand such that we are 100% engaged every day to build a forever kind of company for our Trusted Teammates, customers, business partners, investors and community. We provide high-quality carbon steel, stainless steel and other metal specialty tubing products designed to industry and customer specifications. We have five tube production facilities in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania and eight value-added facilities in Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas, serving customers globally.
SEA-CURE® is a registered trademark of Webco Industries, Inc.
Mike Howard
Webco Industries, Inc.
mhoward@webcotube.com