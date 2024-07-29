Two Unit 1 Deputy Clerks in Grand Forks County Complete the “Core Champion” program offered by the NACM

Two Deputy Clerk of Court employees in Grand Forks County (Unit 1) have recently been awarded a plaque for completing the “Core Champion” program offered by the National Association for Court Management (NACM). They were 2 of 17 individuals who were recognized at the national conference held recently in New Orleans. There are currently around 200 individuals nationwide working to obtain this status.

Congratulations to Gina Roue and Audrey Roach. NACM President Elect and Unit 1 Court Administrator Kelly Hutton presented the awards to the recipients.

Pictured left to right: Gina Roue, Kelly Hutton, Audrey Roach