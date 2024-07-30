Rohde Brothers, Inc. Proudly Sponsors 'Stars and Stripes Scramble' at Camelot Golf Club
Rohde Brothers, Inc. is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the "Stars and Stripes Scramble," a charity golf outing
— Mike Rohde, President of Rohde Brothers, Inc.
This year, the outing aims to raise funds for the “Vetrepreneur Project,” an initiative dedicated to supporting veterans through a free, seven-day small business accelerator program and co-working space. The "Stars and Stripes Scramble" has a rich history of aiding veterans, having raised $157,500 to date for families recommended by local veteran organizations.
As a veteran-owned business, Rohde Brothers, Inc. takes immense pride in not only sponsoring this event but also participating in it. "The spirit of this outing is something that we simply must support as a veteran-owned business," said Mike Rohde, President of Rohde Brothers, Inc.
"We are honored to contribute to such a worthy cause and stand with our fellow veterans," added Rohde. "Let's build something together, not just in business, but in community support and solidarity."
The "Stars and Stripes Scramble" promises a day of camaraderie, fun, and dedication to a noble cause. Participants can look forward to a memorable day on the green, knowing their involvement directly supports veterans transitioning to entrepreneurial success.
For more information about the event or to learn how you can participate or contribute, please visit https://salutethetroopswi.org - Richard Feustel, Salute the Troops, Vice President.
About Salute the Troops
Our mission is to support local service members and veterans through advocacy, education, training, and supportive programming to promote awareness, foster camaraderie, and stimulate economic development in the community.
VISION:
Our vision is to be the No.1 leader in providing resources to service members, veterans, and their families.
Core Values:
• Serve with integrity
• Accessible, available, and accountable as we stand by our mission
• Leadership ─ is not who we are, it’s what we do!
• Understand the need of the community and the veterans who sacrificed for our nation
• Transparency, truth, and tolerance are our service GPS
• Empower veterans, their families, and the community
for more information about the venue contact Laura Beaudoin at Camelot Golf Club at https://golfcamelot.com .
About Rohde Brothers, Inc.:
Rohde Brothers, Inc. specializes in Process Piping, HVAC, Metal Fabrication, Industrial Controls, and Geothermal Systems. With extensive engineering expertise, Rohde Brothers, Inc. delivers comprehensive project capabilities and emphasizes technical excellence, cost-saving efficiency, and collaborative spirit. "Let's build something together."
For additional information about Rohde Brothers, Inc. and our services, please visit www.rohdebros.com or follow us on social media.
