Top Artificial Grass Installers, ForeverLawn Northern Ohio, Introduces Innovative K9Grass to Enhance Pet Safety

ForeverLawn Northern Ohio is a renowned synthetic grass installation company. The company has introduced K9Grass, a variety ideal for pet safety and cleanliness.

Hinckley, Ohio, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForeverLawn Northern Ohio is a synthetic turf installation company that has provided the residents of Ohio and its environs with over twenty synthetic grass options for the past thirty-plus years. The Ohio synthetic grass installer is proud of its customer-first approach, which factors in the needs of various clients, whether they want turf for dog parks, playgrounds, or athletics fields in residential or commercial settings.

To enhance its customer-centricity, ForeverLawn Northern Ohio has introduced the K9Grass. This grass is engineered to provide a superior alternative to traditional grass. It is designed to withstand the wear and tear of pets, including the effects of typical animal bathroom behavior. Another standout feature is its built-in antimicrobial protection, which helps to keep the yard clean and free from odors. Additionally, this artificial turf boasts a realistic look, texture, and feel, ensuring that it blends with natural surroundings while maintaining its pristine appearance year-round.

For ForeverLawn Northern Ohio, installing artificial grass is an art and science that factors in a property's topographical features and drainage systems. Additionally, the synthetic turf installation company uses advanced processes, like laser grading, to ensure the surface is flat and ideal for laying artificial grass products. Whether fake grass for dogs in Cleveland, a playground, or a residential lawn, clients can rely on artificial grass experts to install and maintain a safe, clean, and aesthetically appealing surface.

Their grass varieties have features such as fine blade patterns for clients who want their outdoor space to mimic a natural lawn and dog-friendly options with antimicrobial technology that make it easy to clean up after pets. Clients can rely on ForeverLawn Northern Ohio to deliver premium-quality synthetic grass products that are durable, competitively priced, eco-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing.

Besides dog parks and children's playgrounds, ForeverLawn Northern Ohio is also experienced in installing artificial grass for putting greens. This grass is designed to allow consistent putting without the risk of divots or getting worn out easily. With five varieties to choose from, clients can rest assured that their sporting needs are well catered for, regardless of the sports field size or frequency of use.

About ForeverLawn Northern Ohio

ForeverLawn Northern Ohio is a trusted synthetic grass solutions provider in Hinckley, Ohio, with over thirty years of experience. The company has an inventory of over 20 types of synthetic grass designed for various purposes, including residential lawns, commercial properties, playgrounds, and dog parks. The company's commitment to meeting its clients' grass needs is shown by its recent introduction of the K9Grass variety that caters to the needs of dog owners.

