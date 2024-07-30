Rohrer Aesthetics Announces Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetics Tour in New York City
Rohrer Aesthetics will host its next Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetics Tour conference in New York, NY at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi on September 20-21, 2024
Rohrer Aesthetics, a leading manufacturer of medical aesthetic devices, today announced that it will host its next Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetics Tour conference in New York, NY on September 20-21, 2024, at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi.
The Blue Ocean Aesthetic Tour conference will once again bring together leading experts in the aesthetic industry to discuss the latest trends, combination treatments and technologies including Rohrer’s most recent innovation, Pix:E combining 4MHz RF Microneedling with Erbium YAG resurfacing in one device to offer patients unsurpassed skin rejuvenation and tightening.
The conference will also provide attendees with hands-on demonstrations and practical business resources to grow their practice. To register, visit our website at www.theaestheticstour.com.
"We're excited to once again host The Blue Ocean Aesthetics Tour; a platform designed to showcase the latest Rohrer Aesthetics technological advancements and empower practitioners with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed. Our goal is to create an inspiring environment where everyone can learn, grow, and thrive," said NJ Wazaney, CEO of Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings.”
The Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetics Tour starts with a networking cocktail reception on September 20 followed by a full day event that will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, live demonstrations and sessions on a wide range of topics, including:
• How to integrate energy-based technologies into your practice
• How Rohrer’s Pix:E treatment and device is revolutionizing facial rejuvenation
• Combination treatments utilizing energy-based devices including the Pico laser for skin resurfacing
• How to create successful patient-centric experiences
• How to market your practice more effectively
The world-class keynote presenters are highlighted by industry leaders including:
• Julie E. Russak, M.D., FAAD., is a Board-Certified Dermatologist, Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and founder of Russak Dermatology Clinic. Dr. Russak has received numerous honors and recognition for her clinical excellence, including being selected as a “New York Super Doctor” by The New York Times.
• Kelly Hermans, CRNA and owner of Beautiphi Aesthetics, is a certified registered nurse anesthetist and a nationally known injector and trainer specializing in non-surgical facial and body rejuvenation.
• Ashley Herman, DNP and owner of Insula Aesthetics, is a Doctor of Nursing Practice and board-certified Nurse Anesthetist. Ashley stands at the forefront of aesthetic innovation providing patients with exceptional results.
One of the highlights of the Rohrer Aesthetics Blue Ocean Aesthetics Tour are the hands-on demonstrations where attendees can experience and learn about the latest products and services from Rohrer Aesthetics.
"The Aesthetics Tour offers an unparalleled opportunity for face-to-face interaction between industry leaders, clinicians, and our team. This collaborative spirit is at the heart of what makes these conferences so valuable for attendees," said Mark Rohrer, President of Rohrer Aesthetics.
Space is limited and registration for the Blue Ocean Aesthetics Tour is now open. For more information or to register, please visit www.theaestheticstour.com.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 4,000 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry.
Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that more than half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their practices grow.
Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. is a Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, LLC portfolio company.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
