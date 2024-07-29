Submit Release
FWC: Permit season opens Aug. 1 in Special Permit Zone

The permit season opens inside the Special Permit Zone in south Florida on Aug. 1. This zone includes all state and federal waters south of Cape Sable on the Gulf coast, and south of Cape Florida on the Atlantic coast, including all of the Florida Keys and Biscayne Bay south of the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Permit will close to harvest inside the Special Permit Zone for spawning season on April 1, 2025. In state and federal waters outside of the Special Permit Zone, permit is open year-round. Florida pompano and African pompano remain open year-round in state and federal waters.

For more information on recreational permit regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Permit, Florida pompano, African pompano.”

