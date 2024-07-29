FWC issues executive order modifying Gulf greater amberjack recreational season opening to Sept. 1

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to modify the recreational season for greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The recreational season for greater amberjack in Gulf state waters, previously scheduled to open on Aug. 1, will now open Sept. 1 and remain open through Oct. 31, 2024. Recreational harvest of Gulf greater amberjack will remain closed during August.

The Gulf greater amberjack stock is overfished and experiencing overfishing and the recreational season modification is consistent with the new recreational season recommended by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council in Gulf federal waters. Consistent state and federal recreational seasons for greater amberjack would help prevent quota overages and mitigate risks of paybacks and seasonal closures.

For current recreational amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and “Amberjack.” This page will be updated with the new season dates.