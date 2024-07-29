7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Awards $55,000 in College Scholarships to Future Data Center Leaders
L-R: Lillian Rivera and Don Miller of 7x24 DC Chapter, scholarship winners Ethan Stansburg, Gracie Hill, Emma Deering and David Banks, Karen Petersburg and Rob Courson of 7x24 DC Chapter. Credit: David Galen
The 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter proudly announced the recipients of its annual college scholarship program, awarding $55,000 to four exceptional students.
Enriching the lives of our future workforce is one of the most important ways our membership igives back to the community. We are thrilled to support these outstanding students’ educational journeys.”ASHBURN, VA, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter proudly announced the recipients of its annual college scholarship program, awarding $55,000 to four exceptional students:
— 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter President Karen Petersburg
- Gracie Hill, a civil engineering major at the University of Cincinnati, was awarded the top scholarship of $25,000.
- Ethan Stansbury, also a civil engineering major, from Liberty University, received $15,000.
- Emma Deering, who is pursuing a dual major in data science and biology at St. Lawrence University, was granted $10,000.
- David Banks, a rising freshman at Northeastern University majoring in cybersecurity, was awarded $5,000.
“This year, we streamlined the application process, focusing on providing fewer awards with more impactful amounts,” 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Secretary Lillian Rivera explained. “The quality of applications we received was outstanding, and these four winners truly stood out with their dedication, passion, and vision for the future of our industry.”
The scholarship program honors the legacy of Shariar Zaimi, a valued member of the 7x24 DC community, and reflects the Chapter’s vision of supporting future leaders. The Scholarship Sub-Committee, responsible for evaluating applications, conducted a thorough review process that included essay submissions and virtual interviews.
“Enriching the lives of our future workforce is one of the most important ways our membership is enthusiastically giving back to the community,” 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter President Karen Petersburg said. “We are thrilled to support these outstanding students’ educational journeys and look forward to their contributions to the data center field.”
Gracie Hill, the top scholarship recipient, has already made an impact in the industry by analyzing and supporting women in construction. The Independence High School graduate is excited to return to the Northern Virginia region when she completes her degrees at Cincinnati.
“This scholarship means so much to me. Going to school out of state, it can get expensive, and it's just super great to have such a great organization like 7x24 DC Chapter believing in me,” Hill said. “I do want to go into civil engineering in the data center industry, and I feel so supported already.”
Ethan Stansbury, a Loudoun County High School graduate, is focused on data center site development after a successful internship in data center operations. He expressed his gratitude, not only for the scholarship but the mentorship that comes with it.
“It's just such a welcoming industry,” he explained. “This DC Chapter board has been really inspirational, not just helping me find my career path, but also with their involvement in the community.”
Emma Deering is a native of Arlington, Va., and is excited to become a second-generation data center professional after earning her degree. While she finds inspiration in her father’s career path, she wants to bring a multidisciplinary approach to the industry.
“Everyone at 7x24 has been so kind and amazing to talk to,” Deering said. “I've genuinely learned so much from coming to these events and talking to everybody. It's been amazing.”
David Banks, a graduate of Riverside High School and the Academies of Loudoun’s computer science program, impressed the panel with his vision for leadership in the data center industry.
“This scholarship has a serious application, but that’s a small price to pay for a huge opportunity,” Banks said. “I appreciate the financial support, but also the industry connections I’ve already been able to make.”
In total, the 7x24 DC Chapter has awarded 133 scholarships to high school and college students over the last 15 years, reinvesting more than $410,000 in the industry’s future workforce.
Additionally, the 7x24 DC Chapter donated $5,000 of money and school supplies to local charity Women Giving Back, which will be used to empower K-12 students at Loudoun County Public Schools.
To learn more about the scholarship and the charitable impact of the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter, visit: https://7x24dc.org/committees/education-committee/
Brian Tinsman
POUNCE Solutions
+1 302-542-3580
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn