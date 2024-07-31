Nuevo libro presenta la mecánica cuántica relativista a principiantes por el Dr. Luis Grave de Peralta
New Book Introduces Relativistic Quantum Mechanics to Beginners by Dr. Luis Grave de PeraltaNEW BERGEN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Se ha publicado un nuevo e innovador libro cuyo objetivo es hacer que el complejo tema de la mecánica cuántica relativista sea accesible para quienes no tienen conocimientos previos sobre el tema. Titulado "Mecánica Cuántica Relativista y No Relativista: las dos a la vez ", el libro es el primero de su tipo escrito en español y está destinado a revolucionar la forma en que las personas aprenden sobre esta rama avanzada de la física.
La mecánica cuántica relativista se considera actualmente un tema avanzado, sólo accesible para aquellos que han recibido una amplia formación en mecánica cuántica no relativista. Sin embargo, con el lanzamiento de este nuevo libro, el autor Luis Grave de Peralta, Ph. D. espera derribar barreras y hacer que este fascinante tema sea más accesible para los principiantes.
El Dr. Grave de Peralta, profesor Emeritus del Departamento de Física y Astronomía de Texas Tech University (TTU), Estados Unidos, lleva años investigando y enseñando mecánica cuántica. En su libro, presenta los conceptos fundamentales de la mecánica cuántica relativista de una manera clara y concisa, lo que facilita a los lectores la comprensión y la aplicación de sus principios.
"Este libro es un primer intento de presentar la mecánica cuántica relativista a aquellos interesados en el tema, pero sin conocimientos previos. Mi objetivo es hacer que este complejo tema sea más accesible e inspirar a una nueva generación de físicos", dice el Dr. Grave de Peralta.
Con sus explicaciones fáciles de entender y ejemplos prácticos, "Mecánica Cuántica Relativista y No Relativista: las dos a la vez" es una lectura obligada para cualquier persona interesada en profundizar en el mundo de la mecánica cuántica. El libro ya está disponible en librerías y en línea, y se espera que sea un recurso valioso para estudiantes, investigadores y cualquier persona curiosa sobre los misterios del universo.
Para obtener más información sobre el libro y su autor, visite el sitio web del editor o comuníquese con ellos directamente. No pierdas esta oportunidad de aprender sobre uno de los temas más fascinantes y avanzados de la física. Obtenga su copia de "Mecánica Cuántica Relativista y No Relativista: las dos a la vez" hoy.
A groundbreaking new book has been released, aiming to make the complex topic of relativistic quantum mechanics accessible to those without prior knowledge of the subject. Titled "Mecánica Cuántica Relativista y No Relativista: las dos a la vez," the book is the first of its kind written in Spanish and is set to revolutionize the way people learn about this advanced branch of physics.
Relativistic quantum mechanics is currently considered an advanced topic, only accessible to those who have received extensive training in non-relativistic quantum mechanics. However, with the release of this new book, author Luis Grave de Peralta, Ph. D. hopes to break down the barriers and make this fascinating subject more approachable for beginners.
Dr. Grave de Peralta, an Emeritus professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Texas Tech University (TTU), United States., has spent years researching and teaching quantum mechanics. In her book, she presents the fundamental concepts of relativistic quantum mechanics in a clear and concise manner, making it easier for readers to understand and apply their principles.
"This book is a first attempt to introduce relativistic quantum mechanics to those interested in the subject, but without prior knowledge of it. My goal is to make this complex topic more accessible and to inspire a new generation of physicists," says Dr. Grave de Peralta.
With its easy-to-understand explanations and practical examples, "Mecánica Cuántica Relativista y No Relativista: las dos a la vez," is a must-read for anyone interested in delving into the world of quantum mechanics. The book is now available in bookstores and online, and is expected to be a valuable resource for students, researchers, and anyone curious about the mysteries of the universe.
For more information about the book and its author, please visit the publisher's website or contact them directly. Don't miss this opportunity to learn about one of the most fascinating and advanced topics in physics. Get your copy of "Mecánica Cuántica Relativista y No Relativista: las dos a la vez," today.
Katie Sanz
Ingenious Media, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram